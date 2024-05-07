Grimsburg Episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

With no change to its schedule, Grimsburg Episode 13 will air this Sunday, May 12, 2024, on Fox’s Animation Domination at 9:30 pm ET. The latest episode made one of the greatest revelations that caught the audience off guard by unveiling Kang as an immortal human being. Despite keeping it a secret for centuries, unbeknownst to him, he was being tracked all this time.

It is funny how the Grimsburg PD takes this groundbreaking secret of their colleague so casually. However, it is not more hilarious than Flute killing his mentor over and over again just to seek the thrill of watching Kang revive. As Kang’s immortality will change everything from here on, the anticipation for what comes next is growing indomitably. Follow along with the article to learn more about Grimsburg Episode 13.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Fox’s Grimsburg. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Grimsburg Episode 13 be released

As mentioned above, Grimsburg will be released on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 5 pm PT. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for Fox’s Grimsburg with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, May 12, 2024 6:30 pm Central Time Sunday, May 12, 2024 8:30 pm Eastern Time Sunday, May 12, 2024 9:30 pm Mountain Time Sunday, May 12, 2024 7:30 pm Alaska Standard Time Sunday, May 12, 2024 5:30 pm Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, May 12, 2024 4:30 pm

Where to watch Grimsburg Episode 13

Grimsburg Episode 13 will initially be aired on Fox’s Animation Damnation for the U.S. audience, who can also catch the latest and preceding episodes of the series on Fox’s official app. All episodes of the animated comedy will also be made available to stream on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV, and Hulu. As of now, Fox’s Grimsburg is unavailable in many regions due to the platform's geographical restrictions.

A brief recap of Grimsburg Episode 12

Flute as a baby, as seen in Grimsburg Episode 12 (Image via Fox)

Episode 12 kicked off with Kang getting killed by a mysterious killer named Vandersloop, who, after stabbing him through his heart, stole his amulet. The next day, Kang’s colleagues at Grimsburg PD mourned for him.

However, his death incited an argument over taking his position between Summers and Martinez. Stamos introduced a new joiner, Lieutenant Ravi Kumar. At first, Summers was excited about the new partner, but he didn’t like being overshadowed, so he joined Martinez in making Ravi embarrassed in front of others.

Both Summers and Martinez felt bad for Ravi after their prank escalated to the extent that his wife abandoned him and took away their children. The duo decided to confess to Ravi that it was them behind the prank, but they didn’t apologize.

Elsewhere, Flute visited Kang’s home, only to find out that he was alive all this time, given his immortality. After Kang showed Flute his secret amulet, which was the source of his immortality, the latter drank it without giving it a second thought. Eventually, Kang broke it to him that it was just the age-reversing potion, and to become immortal, one would also have to drink the aging potion.

Since they didn’t have much time, the duo had to rush to find the perpetrator who had stolen the other amulet. However, with Flute aging backwards, the mission gradually became even more challenging. In the end, the two managed to defeat Vandersloop, and Flute transformed into his normal state.

What to expect from Grimsburg Episode 13

Grimsburg Episode 13, titled “The Danish Dilemma,” will see the return of Peter Oswalt, who earlier voiced the killer in the Camp Slasher episode. As per the episode’s official synopsis, the upcoming installment will see a huge drop in murder cases. However, this won’t stop Flute from doing his thing, as he’ll be caught up in a quest for the sweet boysenberry Danish that will lead him to an explosive new case.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Grimsburg as 2024 progresses.

