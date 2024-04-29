Grimsburg episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Sticking to the schedule, Grimsburg episode 12 will air this Sunday, May 5, 2024, on Fox’s Animation Domination at 5 pm PT.

With the latest installment, the audience is relieved by the endearing conclusion that Flute changed his behavior, winning Harmony by proving that he could change for a change, no matter how confusing it might sound.

Unlike the previous episodes that mostly saw male serial killers, the latest installment saw the debut of a feminist antagonist who just wanted to prove her point.

However, as with every episode, it never ends well with the wrongdoers. The episode also came as a surprising debut of Christina Hendricks, who guest-starred as the serial killer in the latest installment.

Given Hendricks worked alongside Hamm in Mad Men, the reunion was indeed a long-awaited delight. Follow along with the article to learn more about Grimsburg episode 12.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Fox’s Grimsburg. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Grimsburg episode 12 be released?

As mentioned above, Grimsburg will be released on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 5 pm PT. The complete list of release dates and times for Fox’s Grimsburg with the respective time zones are listed below:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, May 5, 2024 6:30 pm Central Time Sunday, May 5, 2024 8:30 pm Eastern Time Sunday, May 5, 2024 9:30 pm Mountain Time Sunday, May 5, 2024 7:30 pm Alaska Standard Time Sunday, May 5, 2024 5:30 pm Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, May 5, 2024 4:30 pm

Where to watch Grimsburg episode 12?

Grimsburg episode 12 will initially be aired on Fox’s Animation Damnation for the U.S. audience, who can also catch the latest and preceding episodes of the series on Fox’s app.

The animated comedy is also available to stream on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV and Hulu. As of now, Fox’s Grimsburg is unavailable in many regions due to the platform's geographical restrictions.

A brief recap of Grimsburg episode 11

Flute's Vin Diesel fan club (Image via FOX)

In Grimsburg episode 11, Harmony reprimanded Flute for leaving his basement and having Vin Diesel movie nights.

She told him that he could change his behavior by trying to act like he had family behind him. Flute was summoned to the Grimsburg murder exhibit to solve a new case.

By using his crime mind where, he met the altered versions of Stranger Things characters, who helped him deduce that the murder had a connection with Grimsburg’s talent show. Harmony was going to compete in a contest to become a judge in a talent show, and Flute also took part, following his wife, to showcase that he has changed.

Although it was difficult for Flute to shut his crime mind, he tried his best by accepting to behave normally like an ordinary citizen. While Flute was caught up with his investigations, he was attacked by the very serial killer, who was handcuffed eventually.

Despite the killer claiming that she was the perpetrator, Flute tried to be supportive, claiming to be a feminist himself.

Christina Hendricks as the serial killer (Image via FOX)

As Flute had to join the talent show as the second judge, with the first being his wife, Harmony, he eventually headed to the place.

Given the third judge missing, the serial killer filled in his place. During the competition, Stan won the first prize by giving an unexpected performance, which also landed him in a tight spot.

The serial killer tried to kidnap, and Harmony wanted her husband to think straight. However, with Flute taking the anti-detective pills, it was difficult for him to access his crime mind. At the murder exhibition, the serial killer decided to kill Stan as an example, showcasing that women could also be feared as homicidal maniacs.

Making it there in time, Flute stopped the serial killer by revealing that Stan wasn’t the winner, as per Grimsburg’s guidebook, which said that the participants would get disqualified if they were related to the judges.

The serial killer discovered that she was the winner, so she tried to escape, but her efforts landed her in a garbage compactor truck, where she met her end.

What to expect from Grimsburg episode 12?

Grimsburg episode 12, titled “Younger Games,” is anticipated to be a clever, comical nod to Suzanne Collins’ Hunger Games.

As per the official synopsis, the upcoming episode will see the genius detective gulping down a special potion that causes rapid de-aging, which hints that the audience will get to see the baby version of Marvin Flute.

Given Flute’s condition, Grimsburb PD will be left with no option but to hire an extra set of hands by appointing a new member, who is revealed to be Lt. Ravi. Asif Ali, who is known for playing Norm in WandaVision, Caben in The Madolarian, and Doyle in Agent Elvis, will debut in Grimsburg episode 12 to voice the character.

