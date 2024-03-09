Grimsburg Episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Grimsburg Episode 5 is set to air this Sunday, March 10, 2024, on Fox’s Animation Domination at 9:30 pm ET. With the latest installment, it has become evident that the Flute might be one of the best detectives in the business and even a proficient miniature artist. However, in the realm of disguises and deception, he is certainly not a good masquerader.

The fourth episode was not all about Flute, as it also focused on Stan, who almost lost his true self due to negative influence. Nevertheless, his careless father once again showcased that he is there for his family when they need him. With the series gaining a good reception, the anticipation for what’s on the horizon for the brilliant detective continues to grow.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Fox’s Grimsburg. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Grimsburg Episode 5 be released

As stated above, Grimsburg will be released on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET. The complete list of release dates and times for Fox’s Grimsburg with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, March 10, 2024 6:30 pm Central Time Sunday, March 10, 2024 8:30 pm Eastern Time Sunday, March 10, 2024 9:30 pm Mountain Time Sunday, March 10, 2024 7:30 pm Alaska Standard Time Sunday, March 10, 2024 5:30 pm Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, March 10, 2024 4:30 pm

Where to watch Grimsburg Episode 5

Grimsburg Episode 5 will be aired on Fox’s Animation Damnation, the only cable TV network to catch the latest installments of the series. Viewers in the U.S. can also catch the latest episodes of the series on Fox’s official app. The animated comedy is also available to stream on Apple TV, Vudu, Hulu, and Sling TV.

Fox’s Grimsburg is currently unavailable to watch outside of the U.S. on any other platforms besides the ones mentioned above. However, given its popularity growing steadily, it will soon be made available across the globe.

Grimsburg Episode 4 brief recap

Flute finally had his chance to prove himself by participating in the Grimsburg Miniature Competition. However, much to his disappointment, he was disqualified for cheating, which he didn’t take well. Ater threatening the judge, Flute returned home. The next day, he arrived at a crime scene, which surprisingly was the very place where the Grimsburg Miniature Competition was held.

Flute discovered that the judge was murdered and he was the prime suspect as the CCTV footage revealed him threatening the man. After finding a note on the body, Flute decided to disappear until he solved the case and found the real culprit. However, things didn’t go the way he had pictured, as he got fascinated by the simplicity of a janitor’s life.

Flute decided to bid farewell to his past life and became a janitor with the alias Rodney Pornocopter. However, Rufis tried to knock some sense into him by steering him towards his true self. Flute activated his Crime Mind and discovered that the culprit was a middle schooler named Zephyr.

Zephyr wanted to give Stan some trauma so that he could be a part of his trauma cult. In the end, Flute managed to save his son once again.

What to expect from Grimsburg Episode 5

Grimsburg Episode 5, titled ‘The Flute-itive’ will be all about Flute and his team going on an undercover mission to catch another criminal called the bouquet-catcher killer. As per the official logline of the episode, the upcoming events will see Flute tagging along with his wife to crash at a wedding that is presumed to be an idyllic crime spot. Rufis and Kang will also join the wedding as the band Wed Zepplin.

