Grimsburg Episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grimsburg Episode 2 is set to air this January 14, 2024, on Fox’s Animation Domination with no changes to its schedule. The premise of the new animated comedy has certainly made a good impression, causing the audience to add the series to their watchlist, besides Krapopolis, Bob’s Burgers, and other shows by Fox Entertainment Studios.

In the first episode, it is made clear that Detective Marvin Flute might be a genius in solving complex crime cases, but when it comes to his family, he becomes a complete airhead and detached. However, Marvin is putting forth his utmost effort and is learning from his mistakes, actively engaging in the process of reconstructing his role as a father.

Still, there’s one thing that he cannot get over, which is to keep Dr. Ruflis Pentos, his greatest mentor/nemesis, out of his head. Follow along with the article to learn more about Grimsburg Episode 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Fox's Grimsburg.

When will Grimsburg Episode 2 be released

Grimsburg will be released on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 5 pm PT. The episode count for the series is yet to be revealed. The complete list of release dates and times for Grimsburg Episode 2 with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, January 14, 2024 5 pm Central Time Sunday, January 14, 2024 7 pm Eastern Time Sunday, January 14, 2024 8 pm Mountain Time Sunday, January 14, 2024 6 pm Alaska Standard Time Sunday, January 14, 2024 4 pm Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, January 14, 2024 3 pm

Where to watch Grimsburg Episode 2

Grimsburg Episode 2 will be aired on Fox’s Animation Damnation, the only pertinent network to watch the series. Viewers in the U.S. can also catch the latest episodes of the series on Fox’s official app.

Recently, it has been revealed that the animated comedy is also available to stream on Apple TV, Hulu, Vudu, and Sling TV. Fox’s Grimsburg is currently unavailable to watch outside of the U.S. on any other platforms besides the ones mentioned above.

Grimsburg Episode 1 brief recap

Grimsburg Episode 1, titled “Pilot,” kicked off with Lieutenant Kang paying a visit to ex-detective Marvin Flute. The former witnessed that that the latter was going through a midlife crisis and trying to keep his sanity intact by crafting a mid-century modern dollhouse furniture.

To make Marvin get his head back in the game, Kang offered to give his position and his badge back if he solved a complex murder case in Grimsburg. After arriving at the crime scene, Marvin met Detective Greg Summers, an enthusiastic cyborg who was excited to work alongside the great detective Marvin Flute.

Putting his “crime mind” to work, Marvin eventually discovered the victim’s body, but the mayor’s daughter, Abigail, remained to be found. The victim’s body was frozen in a big block of ice with a note saying: “I’ve got the girl - The Killer,” with a blue heart. However, it was not the taunting that caught Marvin’s attention, but the penmanship.

Eventually, a local news reporter named Harmony arrived at the scene, who turned out to be Marvin’s ex-wife. Later, he decided to have lunch with Harmony and his son, Stan. Although Harmony was against it, given her ex-husband’s reputation of disappointing his family, again and again, she let Stan’s father join his son in the school’s annual father-son dance event.

Marvin then met one of his friends from the forensics who was examining another victim of the killer who had a flute forcibly stuck on his back. This situation indicated that the killer was trying to contact the detective. Chief Stamos exerted pressure on Marvin to find the whereabouts of the Mayor’s daughter to reclaim his place as a detective.

Marvin decided to meet his mentor/nemesis, Dr. Rufis Pentos, to return the flute he found on the corpse. The latter revealed that the instrument was stolen by a thief two days ago. Marvin then visited the Mayor at his new Grisburb Casino, which was still under construction. There, he encountered a backhoe driver, the first suspect in the case, who managed to escape.

Unfortunately, the suspect was just a pawn who was also killed and frozen in an ice block with a note at his apartment. Suddenly, Marvin realized that he had failed to join his son at the annual father-son dance event, which eventually broke Stan’s heart, and Harmony was disappointed yet again.

Later, Marvin and Greg discovered that the note was torn off from Cheif’s notepad. Marvin decided to go to a bar and got heavily intoxicated. During this time, he managed to piece together the puzzle and figured out that the chief’s son, Stewart, was the killer.

After confronting Stewart, Marvin and others learned that he wanted to frame his controlling mother for the murder so he could finally become a detective. The former was eventually captured, and Abigail was eventually found alive. To make amends, Marvin danced with his son at the casino, which filled Stan’s heart with joy.

What to expect from Grimsburg Episode 2

Grimsburg Episode 2 is titled “Flute Show.” The upcoming events will see Grimsburg’s brilliant detective, Marvin Flute (Jon Hamm), in all his glory now that he got his ‘badgy.’ Given the way the eponymous city has been portrayed as a hub of criminal activity, Marvin will find himself fully immersed in his “crime mind,” tackling intricate cases to maintain order.

Meanwhile, Grimsburg Episode 2 will also see the detective working on building a fatherly bond with his estranged son, navigating the complexities of rebuilding their relationship amid his demanding professional responsibilities.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Grimsburg and other Fox shows, including Krapopolis, The Great North, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers, and more, as 2024 progresses.