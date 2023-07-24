Adding an option to watch MLS on Apple TV was a massive deal for soccer fans in the US. Notably, soccer is not a sport that Americans particularly enjoy. However, it has lately gained a lot of traction after replacing Hockey as one of the most popular sports and Messi making his debut in Major League Soccer for Inter Miami CF on Friday. With big league players joining MLS, the sport will only gain more prominence in the States.

With MLS breaking ties with ESPN to sign a 10-year contract with Apple, you can now watch MLS online only on Apple TV. The MLS Season Pass on the premium streaming platform of the Cupertino tech giant allows fans to watch all league games in 2023, including Messi’s debut. So, how to watch MLS on Apple TV? In this article, we will tell you all about it.

What is MLS on Apple TV?

Lionel Messi has joined Inter Miami CF in MLS on Apple TV. (Image via Apple TV)

MLS, or Major League Soccer, is America’s premier soccer league. Despite not being that prominent in the States, celebrity imports like David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard, Didier Drogba, Kaká, Thiery Henry, and more recently, Lionel Messi have retained the league's massive hype. A fact that’s not lost on Apple, as the company has signed a 10-year deal with MLS for its streaming rights.

For fans of MLS, Apple has introduced a special MLS Season Pass within Apple TV, which lets them catch up on all season matches. Season Pass owners can watch highlights like Messi's first goal for Inter Miami, past fixtures, and even live MLS games on Apple TV.

How to watch MLS on Apple TV?

Lionel Messi played his first match for Inter Miami CF on Friday, which can be watched through MLS on Apple TV. (Image via Apple TV)

You must be subscribed to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV to watch the biggest games, like Lionel Messi's debut. The service —available in over 100 countries— costs $14.99 per month or $99 per season. If you have already subscribed to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, follow the steps below to watch the league.

Open Apple TV or head to Apple TV Sports webpage. If it’s your first time, sign in with your Apple ID. Go to the Watch Now tab on top and scroll down to Channels, or you can also use the Search bar. Tap on MLS Season Pass. Now, pick the match of your choice and click Watch.

Apple offers select MLS games for free to Apple TV users. If you don’t want to subscribe to the Season pass, you can still watch a curated list of MLS matches, including the biggest playoff fixtures, for free.

How can I subscribe to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV?

Subscribing to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is pretty simple. You can follow the steps below to get the subscription on Apple TV.

Open Apple TV or go to MLS on the Apple TV webpage. On the website, click on Subscribe and follow the on-screen instructions. On the Apple TV app, go to Watch Now and Channels. Tap on MLS Season Pass. Click on Subscribe button and use your Apple ID to make the payment.

The MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is now the only way for fans to catch up on the biggest Major League Soccer games, including Messi’s historic debut. Those who subscribe to MLS on Apple TV can use the Family Sharing feature to share the subscription with up to five family members and enjoy the league together.