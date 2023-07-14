How to watch Lionel Messi’s unveiling and debut for Inter Miami? Date, time and live stream details

Lionel Messi will be unveiled as an Inter Miami player and make his debut for the Major League Soccer club over the next week. Here's when and where you can watch both events live.

The Argentinian icon ended his association with Paris Saint-Germain at the expiry of his contract last month. Barcelona and Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal were determined to snap him up on a free transfer, but Inter Miami emerged victorious in the race.

Lionel Messi, 36, is expected to put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal at Inter Miami with an option to extend it by another 12 months. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will reportedly earn $54 million a year in wages in the United States.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner landed in Florida in a private jet on Tuesday (July 11) as he edges closer to officially becoming an Inter Miami player. He was accompanied by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children - Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

The Herons have scheduled an event, titled 'The Unveil', on Sunday (July 16) to present Messi to the fans. The superstar is expected to be unveiled at the team's home stadium DRV PNK Stadium during the halftime of the Gold Cup final between Panama and Mexico. The event will take place at 8 PM EST.

Messi is expected to make his debut for Inter Miami, who sit at the bottom of the MLS's East Conference table, five days later, on Friday (July 21). He will take to the field for the Herons for the first time in their League Cup clash against Mexican side Cruz Azul at home at 8 PM EST.

Fans can watch both Messi's unveiling and debut match live on the Apple TV app using the MLS Season Pass. The MLS Season Pass is a package as part of a 10-year media rights agreement between Apple and MLS. There are suggestions that Messi will be offered a cut of the revenue made from these subscriptions.

Lionel Messi spotted grocery shopping ahead of Inter Miami unveiling

Lionel Messi was notably seen having a meal with his family at Miami Beach on Wednesday (July 12). This is despite the former PSG superstar only landing in Florida the previous day. He was even kissed by a fan wearing an Argentina shirt as he left the restaurant.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner was then spotted grocery shopping at supermarket chain Publix on Thursday (July 13). He appears to be quickly settling into life in Florida as he was seen wearing a black T-shirt, shorts and slides and images that emerged online. The contents of the forward's cart included different types of cereals.

Lionel Messi's life in the United States will be made easier by Sergio Busquets' presence at Inter Miami. The Herons have signed the Spanish midfielder on a free transfer following his exit from Barcelona. They are also working on deals to sign Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez, who are both friends with Messi.

