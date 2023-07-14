What did Lionel Messi buy after going out on grocery shopping in Florida? Contents of Inter Miami star’s cart at Publix spotted

Lionel Messi appears to be quickly settling into life in the United States as he was seen grocery shopping at supermarket chain Publix ahead of his Inter Miami unveiling.

The Argentinian icon left Paris Saint-Germain at the expiry of his contract last month. Despite being heavily linked with Barcelona and Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, he agreed to join Inter Miami. The forward is set to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Major League Soccer club, reportedly earning $54 million a year in wages.

Inter Miami are scheduled to unveil Lionel Messi's signing on Sunday (July 16). He is expected to be presented to the fans at the Herons' home stadium DRV PNK Stadium during the halftime of the Gold Cup final between Panama and Mexico.

Messi, 36, notably landed in Florida in a private jet on Tuesday (July 11) as he edges closer to officially becoming an Inter Miami player. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was accompanied by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children - Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Messi already appears to feel at home in Florida as he was spotted grocery shopping at the famous United States supermarket chain Publix on his second day in the country. A few lucky fans managed to click pictures with the soon-to-be Inter Miami star, who was wearing a black T-shirt, white shorts and slides.

Messi was seen pushing a cart in one of the images that emerged online and it seemed that he had a cereal shopping spree. The contents of the superstar's cart included General Mills' Lucky Charms and Kellogg's' Fruit Loops (via The Daily Mail).

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi grocery shopping in Miami. Via Rosario3. Lionel Messi grocery shopping in Miami. Via Rosario3. https://t.co/F06VsucWn1

It's worth noting that Messi was seen having a meal with his family in Miami Beach on Wednesday (July 12).

When is Lionel Messi expected to make Inter Miami debut?

Lionel Messi will be unveiled as a new Inter Miami player on Sunday (July 16). According to Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, the superstar will then have a press conference on Monday (July 17). The journalist added that the forward will begin training the following day, with journalists present.

The former Barcelona superstar is primed to make his debut his Inter Miami debut on Friday (July 21). The Herons will face Liga MX outfit Cruz Azul at their home DRV PNK Stadium in the Leagues Cup. Hence, it won't be long before the club's fans get to see Lionel Messi in action.

Apart from Lionel Messi, Inter Miami have also notably roped in Sergio Busquets on a free transfer. They are also working on a deal to sign Jordi Alba, who is also without a club after leaving Barcelona. There is also a desire to add Luis Suarez to the ranks, but he's contracted to Gremio.

