Journalist reveals Lionel Messi's schedule at Inter Miami ahead of his unveiling this weekend

Argentine journalist Gastón Edul has revealed that Lionel Messi will be signing his Inter Miami contract on Thursday. The new signing is also expected to train for the first time with his MLS side before being presented to the fans on Sunday.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is expected to perform at Messi's unveiling, which will be held in front of over 20,000 fans.

Edul added that Messi will have a press conference on Monday and training with journalists present on Tuesday. The Argentine forward could eventually make his debut for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul. On Thursday, the MLS side travel to face the Liga MX club in the Leagues Cup game at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Speaking on the Argentine TV show Llave to Eternity, Messi said that he is happy with his decision to move to the MLS. The Inter Miami star claimed that he will give it his all, saying:

"Well, we are happy with the decision we made. [I am] Prepared and eager to face the new challenge, the new change, my mentality and my head will not change and I will try where I have to be now to give the maximum for myself and for my new club and try to perform at the highest level."

Lionel Messi's contract at Inter Miami is set to be until 2025, with the option to extend it for another year. The FIFA World Cup takes place in North America in 2026, but the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has no plans to play in the tournament.

Lionel Messi moving to MLS is the biggest moment in American sports history, claims sportscaster

American sportscaster Colin Cowherd has made some bold claims ahead of Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami. He believes that the transfer is the biggest moment in the sports history of the United States.

Speaking on FOX Sports, Cowherd claimed that he was excited about Messi playing in the MLS. He believes it is bigger than David Beckham playing for LA Galaxy, The Rock in WWE, LeBron James in NBA and even the Kardashians. He said:

"Messi is massive for the MLS. It's the biggest moment in the history of the franchise. Think, Beckham times 2 and Beckham was big when he arrived here in the States. And Miami is not right now a great team, so they need him badly. Any Kardashian? He's bigger. The Rock? He's significantly bigger. LeBron? Beyonce? Messi is significantly bigger."

Cowherd added:

"But this is a remarkable moment as sports is getting global and the NBA is being furnished with more remarkable international players. I think it's pretty cool that the MLS. are domestic soccer league, can go out and bring a superstar, not a star, a mega superstar onto our soil regularly, I think it's really cool and I can't wait to watch."

Lionel Messi is expected to make his MLS debut next month as the mid-season break starts on Monday. Inter Miami will face Charlotte FC at home when the league returns on August 20.

Poll : 0 votes