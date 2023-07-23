"Someone check on Cristiano", "The GOAT" - Fans in awe as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut becomes most-watched football game in US TV history

Lionel Messi created a piece of history on his Inter Miami debut game against Cruz Azul on Friday (July 21), as the game at the DRV PNK Stadium became the most watched football (soccer) game in US TV history. A total of 12.5 million viewers watched the Leagues Cup contest.

Messi provided fans with a stellar moment after coming on as a 54th-minute substitute. The MLS club were 1-0 up when Messi came on. Liga MX club Cruz Azul scored in the 65th minute to level proceedings.

The Argentina captain then introduced himself to US football with a magical free-kick in the 94th minute to snatch the win for his new team while also creating a viewership record.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the landmark achieved by the Argentina captain, with one tweeting:

"Someone check on Cristiano. He's going through it right now."

Another chimed in:

"He’s the GOAT."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 @ChaaliiyKay



A new record for Lionel Messi pic.twitter.com/jQ4871PkcL OFFICIAL: Lionel Messi's debut game for Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul is the most watched American Soccer Game in the USA TV History with 12.5 Million Viewers..A new record for Lionel Messi

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 @ChaaliiyKay @Alexand10600547 No one comes close

Mide319 @Mide319 @ChaaliiyKay In case you’re wondering, this is more views than the NBA finals

PenduFacts @PenduFacts @ChaaliiyKay Fun fact: Pendu could never

What Tata Martino said about Lionel Messi's sensational Inter Miami debut?

Lionel Messi has three familiar faces alongside him at Inter Miami. His former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have joined him at the club, while former Barca boss Gerardo Martino is the new Miami manager.

As Messi showed off his class in his first game for Miami, Martino was unsurprised, observing that producing such heroics has been the story of the little magician's career (as per Eurosport):

"A film that is constantly repeated. It is almost like he’s giving his all to write a new film. Obviously (some moments) have a greater or lesser degree of importance, but he is always there to write films."

Messi and Co. will return to action on Tuesday (July 25) as Inter Miami play Atlanta United in their next Leagues Cup clash. Fans will tune in once again to see the magical Argentinian take the field.