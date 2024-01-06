Grimsburg Season 1: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Fox’s new animated detective comedy, Grimsburg, is all set to air on January 7, 2024, right after the NFL doubleheader. The series is co-created by Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel, who are also executively producing the sitcom with, Chadd Gindin, Jon Hamm, Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady, and Connie Tavel.

Gindin, who is executively producing the series, is also the showrunner and Jon Hamm will be starring as the lead protagonist, Marvin Flute, a misanthropic detective. The series will be animated by Bento Box Entertainment, the studio that gave Krapopolis, Paradise PD, Bob’s Burger’s, Duncanville, Central Park, and more. Follow along with the article to learn more about the show.

Grimsburg already renewed for season 2 ahead of its premiere

Grimsburg will premiere on January 7, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET on Fox’s Animation Damnation, after the NFL doubleheader, followed by Krapopolis, Bob’s Burgers, and The Great North Season 4.

The most-awaited sitcom is yet to announce its release on a streaming platform, so fans who are living outside the U.S. will need to bear patience until further updates. The series has already been renewed for a second season during the MIPCOM panel, by Michael Thorn, the president of Fox Entertainment.

During an interview with Variety, Thorn professed he was immensely excited about the new animated comedy and was looking forward to what the future holds for the show. Here’s what Thord had to say:

“’Grimsburg’ is yet another clear example of our strong commitment to, and intense focus on, upholding the high bar of standards any show must exceed in order to reside under the Animation Domination banner,” Thorn said. “Of course, having Jon Hamm’s talent and star power front and center is a great place to start.

He continued:

Equally important, everything we’re seeing with ‘Grimsburg’ – from the very first scripts and show bible to animatics and preliminary cuts – makes us believe we have a winner on our hands that beautifully complements our animation brand.”

Surprisingly, alongside the new show, Krapopolis was also renewed for another season and both shows are being produced by Bent Box production.

Cast and characters

Jonathan Daniel Hamm, aka Jon Hamm, known for landing his breakthrough role as Don Draper, in AMC’s period drama, Mad Men, will be playing Marvin Flute in Grimsburg. In the realm of voice acting, besides playing the fictionalized versions of himself in American Dad and Family Guy, Hamm also voiced Herb Overkill in Minions and Brogan in Shrek Forever After.

Other cast members in the series include:

Erinn Hayes as Harmony Flute (Marvin's wife)

Rachel Dratch as Stan Flute, (Marvin's son)

Alan Tudyk as Dr. Rufis Pentos and Mr. Flesh

Kevin Michael Richardson as Det. Greg Summers

Greg Chun as Lt. John Kang

Plot summary:

Grimsburg spotlights Marvin Flute, an extraordinary detective with a knack for solving peculiar cases. Brilliant yet enigmatic, he faces the challenge of unraveling his own family mystery after arriving at the eponymous town. Here’s how the show’s logline describes the plot:

Marvin Flute (Hamm) may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — his family.

It continues:

Now that he's back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he’s got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know.

More details about Fox’s Grimsburg will be revealed in time, including the episode count and the additional characters. Stay tuned for more news and updates as 2024 progresses.