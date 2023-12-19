Krapopolis episode 12: Release date, where to watch, and more

Fox will premiere Krapopolis episode 12, titled “Buy Low, Sell Ty,” on January 7, 2024. An imperfect bunch of human beings, deities, and monsters tries to govern one of the earliest settlements in history (without trying to kill each other) in Dan Harmon's American animated sitcom Krapopolis, which is set in the mythological ancient Greek world.

This humorous cartoon series airs 22-minutes-long episodes. The first episode of the program debuted in September 2023, and the season finale is slated to air in January 2024. Furthermore, Fox has given Krapopolis the go-ahead for two more seasons, demonstrating its belief that the animated comedy series has room to grow as the next big hit.

Krapopolis episode 12: When, where, and how to watch

Krapopolis, which airs on Fox's Animation Domination Sunday, will debut its season finale on TV and its streaming service on January 7, 2024, at 8:30 pm CT. Krapopolis episode 12, titled "Buy Low, Sell Ty," will also be available the next day for people worldwide to watch on Hulu.

There are two options available to Hulu users for subscriptions. The first is the standard Hulu membership, which costs $7.99 per month and includes advertisements when streaming. Those who want uninterrupted viewing can also choose the $14.99/month Hulu subscription package, which excludes advertisements.

In select regions, the program is also accessible on Prime Video. Using a VPN can be helpful if users are still unable to access and truly want to watch Krapopolis episode 12 but are unable to do so due to geo-blocking. A list of the release dates and times, accounting for different time zones and locations, is provided below:

Region Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, January 7, 2024 6:30 pm Central Time Sunday, January 7, 2024 8:30 pm Eastern Time Sunday, January 7, 2024 9:30 pm British Summer Time Monday, January 8, 2024 2:30 am Indian Standard Time Monday, January 8, 2024 8 am Central European Summer Time Monday, January 8, 2024 3:30 am Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, January 8, 2024 1:30 pm Philippines Time Monday, January 8, 2024 9:30 am

Krapopolis episode 12: Everything we know so far

The official synopsis by Fox for the last episode of this season of the Dan Harmon animated sitcom reads as follows:

“With Tyrannis' support, Hippocampus overcomes his imposter syndrome and wins first prize for his invention at Hephaestus-Con, only to learn that Hephaestus selected him for his looks, not his intellect. Rebranding her image into the 'goddess of no hangovers', Deliria unintentionally starts a city-wide drunken riot while Shlub watches, afraid to confront her.”

Tyrannis, the ruler of the very first true city, is the protagonist of Krapopolis, which is set in ancient Greece. While his people have doubts about him, he is adamant about establishing civilization.

Tyrannis' family, who also happen to be gods, insists on residing in the city, which further complicates the narrative. The show examines the difficulties of gods, people, and mythological animals coexisting and cooperating to build one of the first civilizations in history.

Tyrannis is voiced by Richard Ayode, his father by Matt Berry, his mother by Hannah Waddingham, and his brother by Duncan Trussell. Susan Sarandon, Will Forte, Dave Franco, Stephanie Beatriz, Keith David, Joel McHale, Ben Stiller, and other actors are among the guest cast members.

Krapopolis episode 12 airs on Fox on January 7, 2024, at 8:30 CT. Viewers watch the rest of the episodes on Fox and Huly while they wait for episode 12.