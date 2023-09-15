Krapopolis cast list and characters explored

The upcoming animated sitcom, Krapopolis, is all set to premiere on Fox on Sunday, September 24, 2023. The series centers around various humans, gods, and monsters who try to run one of the world's first cities whilst dealing with various differences, disagreements, and conflicts with each other. The official synopsis of the series, according to Fox, reads:

''Set in mythical Ancient Greece, the series centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world's first cities without killing each other. Tyrannis, the mortal son of a goddess, is the benevolent king of Krapopolis and is trying to survive in a city that lives up to its name. Deliria is Tyrannis' mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Within her extended Olympian family -- forged in patricide and infidelity -- she's known as the trashy one. Shlub, Tyrannis' father, is overs*xed and underemployed and claims to be an artist and has literally never paid for anything, in any sense of the word, for his entire life. Stupendous is Tyrannis' half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops. Hippocampus is Tyrannis' half-brother, the offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking.''

Krapopolis stars Richard Ayoade in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting characters. Dan Harmon is the creator of the series.

Richard Ayoade and others star in Krapopolis

1) Richard Ayoade as Tyrannis

Richard Ayoade voices the character of Tyrannis in Fox's Krapopolis. He's the son of a goddess and the king of the city who's known for his kind and loving nature. He's one of the major characters and it'll be interesting to see how his character would be explored in the show.

Richard Ayoade sounds perfect in the role and viewers can expect him to deliver a memorable performance in the show. His other acting credits include The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Rugrats, Danger Mouse, and many more.

2) Hannah Waddingham as Deliria

Hannah Waddingham essays the role of Deliria in the new animated series. Deliria is Tyrannis' mother, who's known for her extremely volatile and self-destructive nature.

Hannah Waddingham is a critically acclaimed English actress whose acting credits include Hocus Pocus 2, Winter Ridge, Game of Thrones, Sex Education, Ted Lasso, and many more TV shows and films.

3) Matt Berry as Shlub

Matt Berry lends his voice to the character of Shlub in Krapopolis. Shlub is Tyrannis' father who claims to be a talented artist but hasn't created any substantial work of art. It'll be fascinating to watch how his character would evolve over the course of the narrative.

Berry has previously appeared in What We Do in the Shadows, Garth Marenghi's Darkplace, An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn, and House of Fools, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also features several others in significant supporting roles like:

Duncan Trussell as Hippocampus

Pam Murphy as Stupendous

Pia Shah as Ermari

Alanna Ubach

Don't miss Krapopolis on Fox on Sunday, September 24, 2023.