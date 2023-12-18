Rick and Morty season 7 ending explained: The only thing to fear, is fear itself

Fear No Mort, the finale episode of Rick and Morty season 7, offered a moving and unexpectedly profound conclusion for the chaotic series. In episode 5, Rick finally receives his gory retribution after a lifetime of tracking down the man who killed his wife throughout multiple realities—an evil version of himself known as Rick Prime.

This left fans wondering what the Rick and Morty season 7 finale could execute to top it off. As it happens, quite a bit was in store for fans. Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden, who played Rick and Morty, respectively, were excellent as the new voices. With all of the intriguing storylines this season, episode 10 provided a flawless conclusion to the show.

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 10, Fear No Mort, ending explained

Rick and Morty season 7 took fans on a wild ride (Image via Adult Swim)

Fear No Mort wraps up what seems like the show's most introspective and emotional season to date in a neat bow made of despair and nihilism. Rick and Morty season 7 concluded with episode 10 on December 17.

This last episode centers around the theme of "fear," but it also has underlying existential dread, the classic Rick and Morty twist. Additionally, the episode sheds more information on Rick's late wife Diane's persona than ever before.

The episode begins with Rick and Morty emerging from a terrifying carnival, and of course, the duo isn't terrified of anything whatsoever that they see there. It isn't shocking at all to viewers either, given what they've witnessed on their daily excursions.

They are then approached by a guy who appears to be based on Rod Sterling, the presenter of the well-known Twilight Zone, who informs them about a horrifying location on Earth. He points them in the direction of a Denny's, where they discover The Hole—a place where people's worst nightmares come true.

Rick and Morty season 7's most dreadful yet hopeful episode yet (Image via Adult Swim)

After leaving The Hole, Rick and Morty return home to see Rick's dead wife Diane in their living room, brought there by a younger Rick, who dies soon after. Rick believes he had found his true love again, but both he and Morty quickly realize that they were still in The Hole and the whole thing is a sophisticated lie intended to mimic their worst fears.

This leads Rick to spend increasingly more time with Diane, all the while Morty is attempting to ascertain what their greatest fears are to get them out of the Hole. Morty, therefore, hilariously and intentionally, humiliates himself in front of everyone repeatedly in an attempt to overcome his fear of rejection.

When Rick sees Morty dying, he realizes that letting Diane go (which he eventually does in order to save Morty) is what he fears the most. After concluding that they had left The Hole's simulation behind, the two resume their lives, only to discover that they are still imprisoned.

As a result, Rick and Morty constantly believe they had fled, which results in a scenario similar to Ground Hog Day. The two, however, eventually manage to get away after many of these repeats. However, at this point, the tale takes a surprising turn. The realization that Rick never actually followed him into The Hole is what lets Morty finally leave it.

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 10 threw viewers into the Hole of Despair (Image via Adult Swim)

Thus, Morty realizes that his greatest fear is depending too much on Rick. Rick is waiting for him when he emerges, as he has never entered the hole, and Morty tells him not to enter the Hole, due to the disturbing things he witnessed in there.

Morty also mentions Diane was in there, which leads Rick to rush back into the toilet stall as if he's ready to leap in once the duo exits the frame. However, instead of jumping in, Rick hangs a photo of Morty on the wall of individuals who bravely emerged from the pit.

Rick's arrogance and conviction that he can outwit everyone are among his greatest shortcomings, yet this instance demonstrates his capacity to grow. Rick's act of not diving into the Hole shows his ability to acknowledge his fear as well, to own up when he's too afraid to take a risk and recognize the significance of his existence as it is.

Rick and Morty season 7 is If "Sorry Not Sorry" was a show (Image via Adult swim)

Finally, in the season finale's post-credits, fans see a deranged Mr. Poopybutthole. In a dark turn, this once giddy character replaces a happily married version of himself with himself, using a portal pistol he had taken from Rick.

Rather than making his own life better, Poopybutthole hijacked the life of another version of himself, leaving fans with a lot to introspect here.

Following the developments in the latest episode, fans are wondering if the next main antagonist of the show could be Mr. Poopybutthole. In the long term, we don't think Mr. Poopybutthole will have a happy ending, especially because his wife already appears to be suspecting that there's a problem with her new "husband."

Rick and Morty season 7 is available to view on Adult Swim and Netflix.