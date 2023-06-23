Five best time travel movies of all time

Time travel is the most popular sci-fi subgenre of movies. Recently, Twitter has been blowing up for demand of time travel movies that are not Back To The Future. While Back To The Future is a classic and cannot be replaced in audiences' hearts, there are other sci-fi time travel movies that are equally brilliant.

Why time travel movies trump the hearts of a generation of audiences is because everyone is curious to go back to the past that they have left behind or go to the future. Through these movies, people live their fantasies and maybe learn a thing or two about why it is not such a good idea, albeit the rules are fictional.

The magic of time travel movies is that it is a fantasy with its own rules, presented in a way that is most believable.

Be it the romcom-flavored Groundhog Day or everyone’s favorite Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban, there are many time travel movies that might miss the nerd radar.

Last Night in Soho, and 4 other time travel movies to watch

1) Groundhog Day

It is one of those heartwarming time travel loop movies that had the audience floored. The movie follows an arrogant and bitter journalist Phil, who has to go to a small town to cover Groundhog Day. While being there, he gets stuck on the same day and relives it over and over.

This Bill Murray-starrer got so famous that more people started actually celebrating Groundhog Day in real life. It has a romcom-esque, light flavor that does not become cheesy at any point. While it is a comedy, the execution is done so thoughtfully and meaningfully that it leaves a mark on the viewer.

2) Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Helmed as the best movie in the Harry Potter franchise, time travel plays a huge role in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. At one point, everyone coveted the time-turner locket that Hermione used to get to classes and save Sirius Black.

The movie follows Harry and his friends as they find out about Sirius Black, a notorious criminal who broke out of Azkaban. He was once a friend of the Potter family and betrayed them, according to people. However, when Harry comes face to face with Sirius, the truth is very different from what everyone made it seem.

The movie is directed by Alfonso Cuarón, who changed up the aesthetic of the Harry Potter universe and gave it a much darker and more sinister look which went with the story.

3) Last Night in Soho

A star-studded movie featuring Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith, the movie is a one-of-a-kind sci-fi flick. It follows a fashion designer who is mysteriously teleported to the 1960s, where she is able to experience the glamor of a bygone era. However, the dreamy atmosphere soon turns into a horrifying nightmare as the past unfolds.

It is a pretty skillfully maneuvered psychological horror that uses the concept of time travel pretty amazingly. It is also visually marvelous, with great camera work. From fashion to the music, everything is done to perfection.

4) About Time

Writer/director Richard Curtis had previously worked in movies like Love Actually and Four Weddings and a Funeral and won the hearts of millions. With the movie About Time, it was no different.

The movie follows Tim Lake, who can time-travel like all of his family. He uses this power to pursue the girl he loves and make her fall in love with him. The romance between Domhnall Gleeson and Rachel McAdams is extremely endearing.

Although it just does not focus on a love story, it goes deep into a multitude of relationships which distinguishes the film from just a normal rom-com. It has a wonderful story that can make viewers emotional.

5) Happy Death Day

If one is a fan of a good old-time slasher/thriller, this movie is the perfect pick. It is like Groundhog Day, only much darker. Theresa Gelbman, a student in college, keeps reliving the same day and getting killed. Now, she is on a quest to uncover the murderer to finally put an end to it.

Jessica Rothe’s performance was top-notch in the movie. The ending has a twist that blows the mind of the audience. It is not just a mystery /slasher that takes itself too seriously. It is also full of tongue-in-cheek humor as well. The execution of the story keeps it from being repetitive or boring.

Sci-fi time travel movies are great fun to watch. They make for a great binge-watch excuse to grab the popcorn and start the show.

