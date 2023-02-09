Woman of Tomorrow: 7 actresses who could play Supergirl

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was one of the projects James Gunn had announced as part of the first chapter of his DC Universe slate: Gods and Monsters. Gunn said that the movie will be a big-budget, epic sci-fi action film focusing on a jaded and cynical version of the character. This will be unlike her depictions in other media, which portrayed the character as an optimistic and fun-loving superhero like her cousin Superman.

Gunn also said that the film will be a direct adaptation of Tom King's eight-issue Supergirl comic run Woman of Tomorrow, which ran from 2021 to 2022. In the comic, a young girl named Ruthye enlists Supergirl, who just wants to celebrate her 21st birthday drunk and alone, to murder her father's killer.

Since Gunn's film will feature a jaded version of the character, the role will thus require a lot of range. On that note, here are some actresses with an excellent acting range who can essay the role of Supergirl.

Daisy Edgar Jones, Haley Lu Richardson, and 5 other actresses who could play Supergirl in Woman of Tomorrow

1) Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner has the acting range to play Supergirl (Image via Getty)

Sophie Turner has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry through her critically acclaimed portrayal of Sansa Stark in the HBO epic fantasy series Game of Thrones. Moreover, the English actress is no stranger to superhero roles, having portrayed Jean Grey in Marvel and Fox's X-Men film series from 2016 to 2019.

Through her roles as Sansa and Jean Grey, Turner has showcased an incredible acting range that makes her a strong candidate for the role of Supergirl. Besides, given her acting range, Turner can add new dimensions to the DC character.

2) Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart (Image via IMDb)

Lili Reinhart is best known among comic-book fans for her role as Betty Cooper in The CW's Riverdale television series, based on the Archie comics. She has also wowed audiences by delivering amazing performances in the films Chemical Hearts and Look Both Ways.

As such, Reinhart, via her roles in the aforementioned series and movies, has proven that she possesses a brilliant acting ability, making her a good casting choice for the role of Supergirl.

3) Samara Weaving

Samara Weaving (Image via Getty)

Samara Weaving's journey of achieving fame in Hollywood started with her powerful performances in Ready or Not, Guns Akimbo, and Netflix's The Babysitter franchise. She has also appeared in successful and widely praised films such as Mayhem, Bill & Ted Face the Music, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Through her performances in several Hollywood films, Weaving has established an acting range that makes her a strong contender for the role of Supergirl. Moreover, with this role, Weaving can get wider recognition in the industry.

4) Kiernan Shipka

Kiernan Shipka in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Image via Netflix)

Kiernan Shipka is best known for portraying the role of Sabrina Spellman in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and the sixth season of Riverdale. She has also appeared in films such as The Blackcoat's Daughter and The Silence. In addition, Shipka has voiced Jinora in the animated series The Legend of Korra.

Apart from her incredible acting range, the young actress, who is 23, happens to be around the right age for the role of Supergirl, who is 21 in the upcoming film.

5) Daisy Edgar Jones

Daisy Edgar Jones (Image via Getty)

Daisy Edgar Jones is best known as Marianne Sheridan in BBC and Hulu's miniseries Normal People. Aside from that, she has delivered equally amazing performances in the recent films Fresh and Where The Crawdads Sing. The actress also received a Golden Globe nomination for her role in the crime-thriller miniseries Under The Banner of Heaven.

Jones is a rising star in the industry, who, through her performances in Normal People, Fresh and Where The Crawdads Sing, has displayed an acting prowess that makes her a good fit for the role of Supergirl. Moreover, like Weaving, she could also get a wider recognition if she bags the role.

6) Haley Lu Richardson

Haley Lu Richardson in The Edge of Seventeen (Image via STX Entertainment)

Haley Lu Richardson is known for her breakout performance as Casey in the indie-drama film Columbus, for which she received a nomination for the Gotham Independent Film Award for Best Actress. Since then, she has appeared in a series of critically acclaimed independent films like Support The Girls, Unpregnant, and After Yang.

She also delivered a brilliant performance as a cystic fibrosis patient in the film Five Feet Apart, where she starred opposite Cole Sprouse. Given she possesses a vast acting range, Richardson's entry into DCEU as Supergirl would a new dimension to the character.

7) Jessica Rothe

Jessica Rothe (Image via Getty)

Jessica Rothe is best known for her roles in the MTV comedy series Mary + Jane and the comedy-slasher/horror films Happy Death Day and its sequel Happy Death Day 2U. She has also delivered brilliant performances in films like Valley Girl, Forever My Girl, and All My Life.

Rothe's on-screen presence and charisma has proven to be one of her admirable assets as an actor. Given that she has already portrayed a diverse range of characters, seeing her in the role of Supergirl would be a fresh change.

