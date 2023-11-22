Rick and Morty replaces a major villain before the dust settles

In the latest twist of the beloved animated series Rick and Morty, the absence of Rick Prime has paved the way for a peculiar yet intriguing new villain—Churry, the sentient churro on a quest for revenge.

Season 7 episode 6, titled Rickfending Your Mort, not only showcased a unique clip show format signaling a significant shift in the show's dynamic but the emergence of Churry raises questions about the ongoing narrative challenges and the need for fresh antagonists in the ever-evolving multiverse.

In this article, we delve into the details of how Rick and Morty plan to replenish its primary villains and explore the implications of this surprising twist before the dust settles.

Churry’s origins in Rick and Morty

Churry's origin story unfolds as Morty requests Rick to bring a churro to life. The seemingly innocent request leads to unintended consequences, as Churry, lacking internal organs and a brain, becomes functionally immortal.

Morty and the immortal sentient churro, Churry (Image via Adult Swim)

The episode begins with Rick on the garage floor, feeling purposeless after accomplishing his life's goal of avenging his wife and killing Rick Prime. Morty attempts to snap him out of his funk by proposing an adventure, prompting Rick to bring in a cosmic friend, The Observer, to audit Morty's adventure punch cards.

The Observer, a floating sentient rock, then treats us to clips from Rick and Morty's past adventures. However, when the cosmic auditor takes control and plays his own clips, the duo accidentally causes his demise by pushing him into oncoming traffic.

Subsequently, Rick and Morty find themselves on trial for murder in the Observer's home world. In Morty's defense, he argues that they "make more friends than enemies," but this proves untrue when a clip reveals Morty asking Rick to bring a churro to life.

Morty enjoys his time with Churry, the sentient churro, but when he gets bored, he asks Rick to reverse the process. To Morty's shock, Rick explains that Churry is now functionally immortal since, as a churro, he lacks internal organs and a brain.

Morty finds a churro with a message in his school locker (Image via Adult Swim)

In an attempt to solve the problem, Rick decides to abandon Churry on a barren planet with regular churros, setting the stage for Churry, the immortal churro's quest for revenge. This brings us to the episode's post-credits scene, where Morty discovers a churro in his school locker, spelling out the word "SOON" in brown sugar.

Rick and Morty's History of One-Off Characters

The demise of Rick Prime in the previous episodes leaves a narrative void in the series. With Evil Morty expressing a desire to be left alone and a central antagonist now absent, the introduction of Churry as potential adversary hints at the show's attempt to fill the void with quirky and unexpected characters.

Rick and Morty has a history of introducing one-off characters with lingering vendettas. From Morty Jr. in season 1 to Supernova in season 3, the show has created a gallery of characters with unresolved grudges. Churry joins this roster, adding to the list of characters whose stories may resurface unexpectedly.

Compared to previous clip show episodes like Interdimensional Cable and Morty's Mind Blowers, Rickfending Your Mort holds a unique significance. While exploring memories wiped from Morty's brain, the episode is considered canon, adding weight to the events, including the introduction of Churry.

The Future of Rick and Morty

As the series replaces its primary villain with the introduction of Churry, the show continues to embrace the chaos and unpredictability of the multiverse. Whether Churry becomes a central antagonist in season 7 or a recurring comedic element, the show's exploration of the unknown keeps audiences eagerly anticipating each episode.