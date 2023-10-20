Who plays Rick and Morty now? Everything to know about the new voice cast

Rick and Morty, the popular animated sci-fi comedy series, has returned for its seventh season with some major changes. The show’s co-creator and former voice actor of both titular characters, Justin Roiland, is no longer involved in the production after being fired by Adult Swim in January 2023.

The new voice actors of Rick and Morty were revealed in the credits of the season 7 premiere, which aired on Sunday, October 15, 2023. They are Ian Cardoni as Rick Sanchez, the eccentric and alcoholic scientist who drags his grandson Morty on interdimensional adventures, and Harry Belden as Morty Smith, the timid and often reluctant sidekick of Rick.

Season 7 is currently airing on Adult Swim every Sunday at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The season will consist of 10 episodes, featuring new adventures, new characters, new dimensions, and new voices. Whether fans will embrace or reject the new voice cast remains to be seen.

Rick and Morty season 7: Ian Cardoni voices Rick Sanchez and Harry Belden takes Morty Smith

Rick and Morty, the hit animated sci-fi comedy series, has undergone a major shake-up in its voice cast for its seventh season. The show’s co-creator and former voice actor of the titular characters, Justin Roiland, has departed the show amid a series of scandal allegations.

Justin Roiland co-created this show with Dan Harmon in 2013 and voiced both Rick, the eccentric and alcoholic scientist who drags his grandson Morty on interdimensional adventures, and Morty, the timid and often reluctant sidekick of Rick.

However, Roiland’s career came crashing down in 2022, when he was accused of domestic violence and abuse.

Cardoni is a Boston-based voice actor who has voiced promos for WWE and Apple TV.

Ian Cardoni, the new voice for Rick Sanchez, is a Boston-based voice actor who has voiced promos for WWE and Apple TV, as well as had a small role in the horror film Dead of Night. Harry Belden, who is voicing Morty Smith, is a Chicago-based voice actor who has appeared in Joe Pera Talks With You and Chicago Med, playing minor characters such as a security guard and an assistant.

Harry Belden's Morty has a very different voice from Justin Roiland's Morty.

Ian Cardoni’s Rick has a similar voice to Justin Roiland’s Rick, but it is a bit deeper and rougher. He also imitates Roiland’s trademark burps and stutters, but not as often or as strongly.

Harry Belden’s Morty has a very different voice from Justin Roiland’s Morty, with a higher and squeakier voice. He also makes Morty sound more nervous and hesitant as if he is more afraid and insecure.

The new voice cast of the show has received mixed reactions from critics and fans. Meanwhile, The show's creators have justified their decision to replace Roiland's roles, saying that they wanted to honor his legacy but also give the show a new direction.

Will Justin Roiland return to Rick and Morty?

It seems unlikely that Justin Roiland will ever come back to Rick and Morty.

It seems unlikely that Justin Roiland will ever come back to Rick and Morty. Roiland has kept quiet about who will take over his roles or what he thinks of the new season, but he has vented his anger about being canceled on social media.

Roiland's career came crashing down when he was accused of domestic abuse. Even though the case was dropped, more people came forward with allegations of s*xual abuse and harassment.

Being removed from the role, the series Rick and Morty was left in a tough spot, and Adult Swim decided to replace Roiland's voice with someone else. Roiland had voiced at least 25 characters in the first six seasons, so finding a new voice actor won't be easy.

Meanwhile, Roiland has moved on to other projects since leaving the series. He co-created and starred in Solar Opposites, another animated sci-fi comedy show that streams on Hulu. He also co-founded Squanch Games, a video game company that made games like Trover Saves the Universe and Accounting.