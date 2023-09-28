Is Solar Opposites season 5 confirmed for production? Everything we know so far

Hulu's hit adult animated comedy show, Solar Opposites season 5, is set to return in 2024. The exciting news was dropped during a panel discussion at the New York Comic Con in 2022, adding an extra layer of anticipation for loyal viewers.

Solar Opposites' season 5 confirmation came as early as 2022, even when season 4 was nowhere on the screens. Hulu officially revealed the renewal on October 6, 2021, securing its place in the hearts of fans who have been eagerly following the adventures of this quirky alien family.

With Season 3's arrival on Hulu on July 13, 2022, and Season 4's 11-episode premiere on Hulu on August 14, 2023, Solar Opposites season 5 is expected to show its face by the end of the year 2024. Unforseen disruptions have prompted the extended waiting period, as one can do nothing about WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and Solar Opposites season 5 was somewhere hit at the core.

Solar Opposites season 5: What we know about the release date and cast

Solar Opposites season 5 has been officially greenlit and is currently in production. (Image via Hulu)

Solar Opposites season 5 has been officially greenlit and is currently in production, even after the departure of co-creator Justin Roiland. It is expected to be a 12-episode show on Hulu. Although an exact release date for Solar Opposites Season 5 has yet to be officially announced, fans can anticipate its arrival sometime in 2024.

Solar Opposites season 4 finale, The Unwanted Personification of Terry, concluded with a cliffhanger that left the fate of the characters hanging in uncertainty. Attempting to pinpoint an exact release window for season 5 has proven challenging, given its shifting schedule since its debut.

However, recent seasons have consistently landed towards the year's end, offering a glimmer of hope that Season 5 may follow the same pattern.

Solar Opposites has adhered to an annual release schedule (image via Hulu)

Solar Opposites has followed a yearly release schedule, with the second season premiering in March 2021, the third in July 2022, and the fourth in August 2023. Given this trend, the fifth season may grace screens in September 2024.

It is worth noting that the production of the show experienced some serious delays because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Cast details of Season 5 are secretly held under wraps; it is expected to include the return of major cast members - Dan Stevens as Korvo, Thomas Middleditch as Terry, and Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack. One can expect Mary Mack as Jesse and Sagan McMahan as the Pupa. Notably, Stevens took over the role of Korvo in the fourth season, replacing Justin Roiland.

What to expect in Solar Opposites season 5

The fifth season of Solar Opposites is expected to continue the narrative threads from previous seasons. (image via Hulu)

As of September 28, 2023, the plot details for the fifth season of Solar Opposites are kept behind bars. Meanwhile, it is safe to anticipate a continuation of the narrative threads from previous seasons.

In the closing moments of Solar Opposites Season 4, the endearing Schlorpians make a daring decision. They assume human forms and embark on a cosmic odyssey, searching for an alien world that would restore their original appearances.

While the show is famous for unexpected twists, it is highly likely that in Solar Opposites Season 5, Korvo, Terry, and their companions will expeditiously revert to their extraterrestrial selves. Nevertheless, given Solar Opposites' propensity for narrative surprises, there is potential for the narrative to explore episodes set on this uncharted alien planet.

It is also reasonable to expect Solar Opposites Season 5 to delve deeper into the Silvercops storyline (image via Hulu)

A pivotal query revolves around The Wall storyline, specifically the trajectory of Cherie's character. Her narrative arc may have reached a culmination, with Cherie now residing in the Wallian colony alongside Pezlie. Fans harbor hopes of introducing a new Wall character, offering Cherie a semblance of closure and a potential happy ending.

It is also reasonable to expect season 5 to delve deeper into the Silvercops storyline. In the penultimate episode of Solar Opposites season 4, the narrative was dedicated entirely to this enigmatic group, concluding with a teasing cliffhanger foreshadowing Glen's prominence in the forthcoming season.

Keep up for more updates about the release schedule for Solar Opposites season 5 as production of the series progresses.