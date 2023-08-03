Solar Opposites season 4 on Hulu: Release date, plot, and more

Hulu's Solar Opposites has emerged as a standout adult animated series, combining aspects of sci-fi elements with hilarious comedy and social commentary. While the fourth season is set to premiere on August 14, 2023, creators and executive producers Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan have cast Dan Stevens for Korvo's voiceover following Justin Roiland's exit.

Renewed on June 22, 2021, the fourth season will bring twelve episodes along with a Valentine's Day Special to be released in 2024. The story follows four aliens Terry, Korvo, Jesse, and Yumyulack from Planet Shlorp, and each season tackles a different story about each alien.

Solar Opposites has officially been renewed for a fifth season on October 6, 2022, ahead of the upcoming season release.

The upcoming season of Solar Opposites will see a change in Korvo's voice

Trailer and plot for the upcoming season

The official trailer for Hulu's comedy Solar Opposites season 4 dropped on July 21, 2023, showing a major turning point as Korvo's voice changes due to a cast change in reality. The teaser trailer depicts an incident where Terry (Thomas Middleditch) shoots a dart at Korvo's neck despite warnings from Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) and Jesse (Mary Mack). In order to fix his voice, they make use of a voice-fixing ray giving Korvo a British accent.

He can be seen breaking the fourth wall in the trailer, saying:

"I hate Earth. It's a horrible home. People are stupid and confusing. This is what my voice sounds like now. I don't care if it's jarring. Get over it. And that voice-changer ray had chronotons in it so this is what I'm going to sound like in flashbacks, too. You got a problem with that? The tough s***. It's called science."

The voice transformation is dismissed as they assume nobody else will notice it. Following this, he recounts his time at Schlorp with his usual crankiness. He hates Earth and complains about his life, which consists of his full-time office job and a personal project repairing his ship during the weekends.

Dan Stevens takes on the role of the narrator as he says:

"Planet Schlorp was a perfect utopia until the asteroid hit. One hundred adults and their replicas were issued a pupa and escaped into the space, searching for new homes on uninhabited worlds. We crashed on Earth, stranding us on an already overpopulated planet."

The team of four navigates life on Earth as part of their mission. They have clear objectives - to protect Pupa, build a living supercomputer that can evolve over time, and eventually terraform the living beings on planet Earth.

Cast

The co-creators of Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites have cast David Haller from the FX series Legion. Alongside him are recurring voice actors Thomas Middleditch, who played Richard Hendricks in the HBO series Silicon Valley, Sean Giambrone from the fame of Jimmy McGill in Slippin' Jimmy, and American comedian Mary Mack.

Additional cast members include Christina Hendricks (Good Girls) as Cherie, Sutton Foster (Younger) as Sister Sisto and Pobo, with Kieran Culkin (Succession), Christopher Meloni (Man of Steel), Carlos Alazraqui (Family Guy), Blake Perlman (Pottersville), and Clancy Brown (Thor: Ragnarok) playing the intergalactic corrupt policemen known as Silvercops.

Justin Roiland, the writer-producer and actor, exited in January due to charges of domestic abuse, after which Dan Stevens decided to join the cast of Solar Opposites.