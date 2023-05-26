The highly anticipated 10th and final episode of HBO's iconic drama series, Succession, is all set to air on Sunday, May 28, at 9:00 pm ET. The show is widely regarded as one of the finest TV shows of the 21st century.

The highly dramatic fourth season has witnessed a number of pivotal events that altered the course of the Roy Siblings' lives forever as well as the future of the company.

Viewers have been eagerly waiting to find out how the story concludes as the show ends with the current season. The fourth season, like every other installment of Succession, has garnered widespread critical acclaim and continues to garner massive viewership.

Succession season 4 episode 10 (finale) will provide a closure to an ugly and devastating corporate battle for power

The promo for Succession season 4 episode 10 does not reveal any major plot points from the finale. However, based on a Rotten Tomatoes description, viewers can expect the finale to focus on Shiv and Kendall trying to figure out where is Roman, who was brutally beaten by the protesters and is emotionally devastated following the funeral. Check out the synopsis below:

''Ahead of the final board vote on the Waystar-GoJo deal, Kendall and Shiv try to shore up their opposing interests and get a fix on the whereabouts of a physically and emotionally bruised Roman.''

Apart from that, not much else is known about the plot of the final episode. The previous episode, titled Church and State, focused on the emotional funeral which saw Roman break down.

Meanwhile, tension between Kendall and Rava rose in an intense hour of television as it set things up nicely for an epic finale. Viewers can expect the finale to provide a thoroughly satisfactory conclusion to what's been a fascinating series that explored some of the ugliest facets of human nature.

More details about Succession's plot and cast members

Succession tells the story of four siblings who belong to a wealthy and influential family led by Logan Roy, who owns a huge media conglomerate. The sibglings are desperately battling for power as their father's health deteriorates. Here's a brief description of the black comedy series, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Although he has no plans to step aside as the head of Waystar Royco, the international media conglomerate controlled by his family, aging patriarch Logan Roy is contemplating what the future holds. He has lingered in the limelight longer than even he thought he would, and now family members want to run the company as they see fit.''

The synopsis further continues:

''Despite a best-laid succession plan, tempers flare over Logan's intentions. Kendall Roy, Logan's eldest son from his second marriage and a division president at the firm, is the heir apparent. As Kendall attempts to solidify his eventual takeover, he and the three other Roy children face a difficult choice as company control and family loyalties collide.''

Brian Cox plays one of the major roles in the show as Logan Roy, and his performance is widely praised by various critics and viewers. Featuring alongside him are acclaimed actors Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew Macfadyen, among many others.

Catch Succession season 4 finale on HBO on Sunday, May 28, at 9:00 pm ET.

