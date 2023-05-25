''I did feel a little bit rejected: Succession star Brian Cox opens up on his exit

Brian Cox, renowned for his compelling portrayal of Logan Roy in HBO's hit series Succession, recently opened up about his emotional experience upon learning of his character's departure. Cox admitted to feeling "a little bit rejected" but ultimately accepted the creative decision. In an interview with the BBC, the actor reflected on his time on the show, the impact of Logan's death, and his gratitude for the opportunity to play such a complex role. He said:

"I did feel a little bit rejected, I thought, 'Oh, I'm not good enough anymore?' But then I thought, 'No, it's just the way it is."

Viewers of Succession were stunned during the third episode of Season 4 when Logan Roy, the show's central character, met an untimely demise. Although the deterioration of Logan's health had been established from the show's onset, Cox acknowledged that his exit still caught him off guard. He confessed to feeling a tinge of rejection upon realizing that his character's journey had come to an end.

The Unexpected Turn in Succession: Brian Cox as Logan Roy

While Cox initially grappled with a sense of rejection, he quickly recognized the rationale behind the creative decision. The actor understood that the writers aimed to shake things up and keep the audience guessing, an essential element of the show's compelling narrative. Cox's ability to come to terms with this artistic choice exemplifies his professionalism and understanding of the industry's dynamics.

Despite his initial reaction, Cox expressed immense pride in his work on Succession. The Scottish actor emphasized his gratitude for the opportunity to bring life to such a complex and multifaceted character like Logan Roy. Cox's dedication and skill contributed significantly to the show's success, earning him widespread acclaim and adoration from fans and critics alike. He said:

"I think they wanted to shake things up, They wanted to keep the audience guessing."

The departure of Brian Cox's character from Succession has elicited mixed reactions from fans. Some expressed disappointment at bidding farewell to the enigmatic Logan Roy, while others eagerly anticipate how the show will evolve without his dominating presence. The impact of Logan's absence on the remaining characters and the story's trajectory remains a subject of intrigue and speculation.

Cox's Unique Perspective:

In addition to his comments to the BBC, Cox further discussed his exit from Succession in an interview with Vulture. He reiterated his surprise upon learning about his character's fate but also acknowledged the creative motivations behind the decision. The actor's ability to view the situation objectively, appreciating the artistic choices made by the show's creators, demonstrates his professionalism and maturity as an actor.

The Legacy Continues:

As Succession moves forward without the towering figure of Logan Roy, the series will undoubtedly undergo significant changes. The absence of Cox's formidable presence will undoubtedly challenge the remaining characters, offering new dynamics and opportunities for growth. Fans eagerly await the unfolding narrative and how the show will navigate this critical transition.

Brian Cox's candid revelation of feeling "a little bit rejected" upon learning of his character's departure from Succession sheds light on the emotional intricacies actors face when bidding farewell to beloved roles. Cox's journey from initial surprise to understanding and acceptance highlights his professionalism and appreciation for the show's creative choices.

As the legacy of Logan Roy continues to shape the narrative, fans can look back on Cox's exceptional portrayal with admiration, appreciating the indelible mark he left on the series.

