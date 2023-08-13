Solar Opposites season 4 cast list: Who stars in Hulu's animated comedy series?

Season 4 of Solar Opposites will premiere on August 14, 2023, on Hulu. Just like the previous season, the upcoming season too will consist of 11 episodes.

The show features the adventures of a family of aliens named Terry, Korvo, Jesse, and Yumyulack. The aliens have experienced a crash landing on planet Earth and are now compelled to remain on the planet. The four characters are in a constant state of conflict as they frequently find themselves at odds over whether to remain or depart for their respective homes.

Seasons 1, 2, and 3 of the show saw Korvo being voiced by Justin Roiland. However, he will be replaced by Dan Stevens in season 4. In addition to Stevens, Terry will be voiced by Thomas Middleditch, Yumyulack by Sean Giambrone, Jesse Wearsprada by Mary Mack, and The Pupa by Sagan McMahan.

Solar Opposites season 4 on Hulu: Meet the cast

1) Dan Stevens as Korvo Solar-Opposites

Solar Opposites's Korvo is a highly intelligent alien who despises Earth and wants to get out of the planet as quickly as possible. The team's mission is to search for a new world, and he is their leader. Justin Roiland originally provided the voice for this character, but he was subsequently dismissed from the role due to domestic violence charges.

40-year-old British actor Dan Stevens will voice Korvo going forward. Stevens is best known for his role as Matthew Crawley in the ITV show, Downton Abbey. He also starred in The Guest, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, Beauty, and the Beast, Marshall, The Man Who Invented Christmas, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Legion, etc.

Dan is married to Susie Hariet, with whom he has three children.

2) Thomas Middleditch as Terry Solar-Opposites

Terry is Korvo's evacuation partner and a self-proclaimed pupa specialist. Pupas are slug-like creatures that appear in the series. Their DNA contains information and the history of the planet Shlorp. Uline Korvo, Terry loves being on Earth and is fascinated with the human species.

Thomas Middleditch, 41, is a Canadian actor and comedian. He is best known for playing Richard Hendricks in HBO's Silicon Valley from 2014 to 2019. The role even got him a nomination for Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Middleditch has done voice acting for shows like Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. He was married to Mollie Gates from 2015 to 2020.

3) Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack Solar-Opposites

Yumyulack is an exact replica of Korvo, except, he thinks he is a genius scientist and a skilled bounty hunter. He even shrinks and keeps mean adults in his terrarium called 'the Wall'.

24-year-old Sean Giambrone is best known for his work in The Goldbergs, Kim Possible, Clarence, and Slippin' Jimmy. He has been acting since the age of 9. To note, Sean appeared as a child actor in McDonald's and Friendly's Restaurants commercials.

The synopsis of Solar Opposites

According to Hulu, the official synopsis of Solar Opposites reads:

"A team of four aliens escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome."

Created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, Solar Opposites premiered on May 8, 2020, on Hulu.