Fact Check: Is The Firefly Serenity Disney sequel real or fake? Viral movie poster announcement debunked

A social media post about the Firefly Serenity Disney sequel has left internet users in excitement. However, it is worth noting that the source of the buzz was a Facebook post by YODA BBY ABY, known for creating fake and satirical movie news.

The Facebook post featured a poster with images of actors Nathan Fillion, Adam Baldwin, and Summer Glau. However, a close look at the poster reveals the fabrication. The caption of the post read,

"THE SERENITY FLIES AGAIN!!! Get ready for an intergalactic thrill ride as the crew of Serenity returns in "Serenity: Echoes of Tranquility," soaring onto Disney+ this July 2024! Nathan Fillion, Adam Baldwin, and Summer Glau reprise their iconic roles, plunging fans into a mesmerizing tale of adventure, betrayal, and newfound alliances. Brace yourself for a space odyssey that will redefine the meaning of loyalty, exclusively on Disney+!"

It is worth noting that many social media users believed this announcement to be true, and they shared their excitement in comments under the post.

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from Facebook/@YODA BBY ABY)

Internet users showed excitement (Image via snip from Facebook/@YODA BBY ABY)

The Firefly Serenity Disney sequel poster is fake

The post, declaring the return of the Serenity crew on Disney+ in July 2024, garnered attention on social media. However, the post was shared by a Facebook page known for creating fake movie posters. The fake movie poster shared by YODA BBY ABY gained significant traction on social media, accumulating nearly 6,000 shares and numerous comments.

Firefly, which premiered in 2002 and ran for just 14 episodes, has maintained a remarkable 9.0/10 rating on IMDB. Despite its widespread acclaim, the series faced an untimely cancellation by Fox due to low ratings, leaving fans yearning for more.

Within the realm of actual possibilities, a genuine Firefly revival has been contemplated at Fox. Executives at the network, however, emphasize the need for relevance in today's pop culture landscape. Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn expressed openness to reinventing classic titles for modern audiences, acknowledging the resonance of Firefly with fans.

Thorn said in an interview with TheWrap,

“I loved Firefly, personally, and I watched every episode. It had come up before, but we had The Orville on the air and it didn’t make sense for us to have, as a broadcast network, two space franchises on our air."

It is also worth noting that there has been a comparison of this series with Cowboy Bebop, an anime series from the late '90s, with Firefly being regarded by some as a more faithful live-action adaptation than certain recent attempts.