"I thought you were vaccinated?": Piers Morgan trolled after testing positive for COVID-19, anchoring show from home

Piers Morgan has been trending for some time now, after he hosted his live show, Uncensored, from his residence in London. The news comes a day after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 on December 5, 2023. According to Mirror, Morgan continuеd with his hosting dutiеs dеspitе suffеring from bronchitis, sinusitis, and conjunctivitis last month.

The host startеd by еxplaining еvеrything that hе was doing at his housе. He revealed his diagnosis of Covid-19 and that he had never done a show from his house in the past.

"I didn't know what the new rules were – I didn't know if you're supposed to crack on and go to work and merrily infect your co-workers or be what I thought was probably the more responsible thing to do, which is try and do it from home."

While Morgan Piers hosted his show from his house, the move was not praised by some people, who reacted to the same on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). One of them questioned Morgan's choice and his health conditions, by pointing out that he was vaccinated.

Piers Morgan's decision to host his show from home leads to a lineup of trolls

Piers Morgan has hosted multiple shows over the years but is mostly known for his appearance on Uncensored since April last year. The show airs on weeknights on TalkTV, and despite being criticized for multiple reasons, it has managed to receive a positive response from the audience.

As mentioned earlier, Morgan was diagnosed with Covid-19, but he decided to continue hosting Uncensored from his home. According to The Sun, during his appearance on the show, he revealed that the two crew members who were with him were diagnosed with Covid-19 too.

The decision received negative feedback with a majority of the people taking a dig at his Covid-19 test results.

Metro stated that Piers revealed his Covid-19 diagnosis through X (formerly Twitter) by posting a picture of the results and wrote:

"Update: I've tested positive for Covid, and feel as rough as badger's a*se, but in the spirit of 'The Show Must Go On', I'm going to have a go at anchoring tonight's @PiersUncensored live from my home. Tune in at 8pm, because anything could happen…."

Piers Morgan later responded to some replies and wrote in one of them that he "tested negative twice." In another reply, he wrote that he had taken a booster two years ago.

Piers Morgan hosted Uncensored last month, despite his health issues

The talk show host is currently in the headlines for hosting his show Uncensored from his house. However, a similar incident happened last month, when Morgan was at the studio and netizens were reportedly wondering about why he sounded different. He addressed the same in a post through X and wrote:

"I've been diagnosed with bronchitis, sinusitis & conjunctivitis – a gloriously vile trifecta of wheezing, sneezing, pink-eyed hell. Apologies if my head caused more offence than usual."

According to Sky News, Piers Morgan was previously diagnosed with Covid-19 in July 2021. He revealed to The Daily Mail at the time that he possibly contracted the virus while attending the Euro 2020 football finals held at Wembley Stadium. He additionally revealed that there were fans without tickets who broke the barriers to enter the place.