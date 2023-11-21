“These groups are scary”: Moms For Liberty slammed for Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade boycott as counter-petition receives over 11,000 signatures

The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade is all set to take place on Thursday, November 23. Last week, the Christian advocacy group One Million Moms created a petition to boycott the parade, which amassed over 39,000 signatures at the time of writing this article. The group is calling for a boycott because the festivities include performances from non-gender-confirming performers.

Although the petition received good support, a counter-petition has sprung up, advocated by Director and X (formerly Twitter) personality @TizzyEnt, who condemned the boycott petition and encouraged netizens to showcase their strength against it. Many people agreed with @TizzyEnt and condemned the One Million Moms petition. The counter-petition amassed over 12,500 signatures. One X user commented:

Netizens rallied against the One Million Moms petition (Image via X/@TizzyEnt)

One Million Moms released their petition last week, demanding a boycott of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade due to it being a "non-binary and transgender extravaganza" and "liberal nonsense." The group wrote on the petition that the parade would allegedly expose millions of viewers to "the liberal LGBTQ agenda."

The petition was aimed at the inclusion of Justin David Sullivan and Alex Newell in the festivities. Justin Sullivan is a trans-non-binary actor famous for his performance in & Juliet. Meanwhile, Alex Newell is a Tony Award-winning non-binary actor famous for his role in Shucked. Both Broadway musicals were set to be performed at the parade, which left many people outraged.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade receives tremendous support from counter-petition

On November 21, @TizzyEnt released a video on X condemning the One Million Moms petition. He called the organization an "offshoot" of Moms for Liberty. Although he no longer celebrates Thanksgiving, he talked about how the festival has always been associated with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. He further stated that the parade was his first exposure to Broadway musicals.

He explained the situation and remarked on how One Million Moms called for a boycott of Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade for including two non-binary actors. However, what bothered @TizzyEnt was the sheer amount of people who signed the petition against performers that they did not even know.

"That's dumb as hell and I think we could do better," he said.

He plugged the counter-petition link in his bio and said:

"This is to let Macy's and the Parade organizers know, hey, those people are the minority. Ignore them, don't worry about them."

He wanted people to sign the petition to prove that people in America "aren't completely crazy." Netizens agreed with Tizzy's comments and called out "the right" for engaging in cancel culture.

People vehemently condemned the people who signed the One Million Moms petition, which they took to be a Moms for Liberty petition. Here are a few reactions to Tizzy Ent's tweet:

The counter-petition was aimed squarely at Moms for Liberty and seemed to ignore the fact that the petition was, in reality, made by One Million Moms. The counter-petition condemned the group and their "disgusting petition" that fought against the inclusion of the queer community in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

"Gay people exist, and that’s a fact that most MAGA brained conservatives would rather ignore. So much so that even seeing one on their TV screens might send them into a panic," the counter-petition read.

The counter-petition proclaimed that the LGBTQ+ community "won’t be erased on our watch." At the time of writing this article, the counter-petition has amassed 12,952 signatures, just a few digits shy of their initial target of 13,000.