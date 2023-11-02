Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Lineup, performers, start time, where to watch online & all you need to know

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade announced its 2023 parade, set to captivate audiences in New York once again with an earlier start time and a star-studded lineup. The parade will follow its signature two and a 1/2-mile route, commencing at 77th Street and Central Park West on Thursday, November 23. Then, it will move along Central Park West to Columbus Circle, turn onto Central Park South, and continue down 6th Avenue.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade climax will occur at 34th Street, where it will make its final turn westward and conclude at 7th Avenue, right in front of Macy’s iconic Herald Square flagship location. This spectacular event is expected to wrap up by noon, leaving plenty of time for Thanksgiving feasts and family gatherings.

In a statement, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Executive Producer Will Coss remarked,

“For nearly 100 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been synonymous with the beginning of the holiday season, celebration and togetherness. Our talented team of Macy’s Studios artisans and production specialists work year-round to deliver the nation’s most beloved holiday event, live on Thanksgiving morning."

He continued,

We are proud to hold this responsibility and look forward to sharing our unbelievable designs, larger-than-life character balloons and first-class entertainment, all sure to create lifelong memories for Parade fans nationwide.”

Parade enthusiasts can tune in to the broadcast on NBC or catch the live stream on Peacock between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. in every time zone on November 23. For those who miss the initial broadcast, NBC will broadcast a repeat telecast at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 lineup features Cher, Jon Batiste, Pentatonix, Manuel Turizo, Chicago, and others

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade coordinators have spared no effort in lining up a remarkable assembly of top-tier headliners for this year, such as Jon Batiste, Pentatonix, Manuel Turizo, and Chicago.

Fans can also anticipate thrilling shows by some of the other most prominent figures in the music industry, including ENHYPEN and Jessie James Decker.

Here is the lineup of the artists performing on the day parade:

Alex Smith

Amanda Shaw

Ashley Park

Bell Biv DeVoe

Brandy

Cher

Chicago

David Foster & Katharine McPhee

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

ENHYPEN

En Vogue

Jessie James Decker

Jon Batiste

Manuel Turizo

Miss America Grace Stanke

Paul Russell

Pentatonix

Adding to the excitement, Cher is coming out of retirement to participate in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The legendary artist is not only part of the parade but is also preparing to release a 25th-anniversary edition of her Grammy-winning album Believe, and fans are eager to perform for the festival.