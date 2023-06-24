Who are Moms for Liberty? Adolf Hitler quote controversy explained as anti-woke organization garners backlash

Moms for Liberty, an American anti-woke organization, has recently come under fire for quoting Adolf Hitler in their newsletter. On Thursday, June 22, 2023, the Indiana chapter of the right-wing group issued an apology for including the quote from the genocidal Nazi dictator in their newsletter “Parent Brigade,” saying that they accidentally quoted the leader. The said quote, attributed to Hitler at the top of the page, read:
“He alone, who OWNS the youth, GAINS the future.”
The organization advocates against school curriculums in the U.S. that mention critical race theory and discrimination, LGBTQ rights, and race and ethnicity. Moreover, multiple chapters of the group have campaigned to ban books in school libraries that address the topic of gender and s**uality.
Moms for Liberty also promoted conspiracy theories and disinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic and protested against COVID-19 protections, such as mask and vaccine mandates in schools.
Many of the organization’s chapters spread across the U.S. have built up close ties with right-wing extremist groups, including Three Percenters and the Proud Boys, as well as Christian nationalist organizations. In 2023, the group was termed a far-right extremist organization by a civil rights organization, Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks extremists.
Moms for Liberty faces online backlash for quoting Adolf Hitler
After the right-wing group quoted the Nazi dictator in their newsletter, a guy addressed the matter in a school board meeting where members of the group were present. He asked for a moment of silence in respect for those who lost their lives in the Holocaust. However, the members responded to his plea with coughs.
The Moms' cold and disregarding response to the plea for silence for the Holocaust victims were strongly condemned by netizens, who took to Twitter to express the same.
Netizens have condemned the group for its hateful agenda and its evident connections with white supremacist groups. Additionally, they did not buy their apology that the group had accidentally quoted Adolf Hitler.
Some people scoured their Twitter and found one of their recent tweets, which clearly mentioned that they wanted to secure a future for their "white" children. Aside from this, Twitteratis also criticized the Moms' refusal that they are not an extremist group.
Moms of Liberty co-founder compares Joe Biden to dictators
Paige Miller, the Chair of Moms for Liberty’s Indiana Chapter, wrote in the apology statement addressing the quote by Adolf Hitler in their newsletter:
“We condemn Adolf Hitler’s actions and his dark place in human history. We should not have quoted him in our newsletter and we express our deepest apology.”
On June 22, the group also shared an updated version of the newsletter without the quote. As per the outlet Indy Star, which first reported on the inclusion of Adolf Hitler’s quote, the group tried to add additional context to Hitler’s words before fully removing it from the newsletter. In the additional text, the members referred to Hitler as a “horrific leader” and wrote that a quote from him should alert parents.
It further reasoned that if the government has control over the children today, then they have control over the country’s future as well. The group then further urged people to be vigilant against the government and protect their children from it.
Tiffany Justice, the co-founder of Moms for Liberty, addressed the controversy by drawing a comparison between President Joe Biden and dictators like Adolf Hitler, Vladimir Lenin, and Mao Zedong, adding that leaders like these controlled the minds of the youth. She continued:
“Millions have died because of these monsters. They thought they owned the children. Sound familiar?”
The Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights organization that monitors extremism throughout the U.S., designated Moms for Liberty as an extremist group. The SPLC added that the Moms for Liberty’s activities make it evident that the primary goals of the group are to fuel right-wing hysteria and create an unsafe space for certain students, mainly those who are Black and LGBTQ or those who come from queer families.