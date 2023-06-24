Who are Moms for Liberty? Adolf Hitler quote controversy explained as anti-woke organization garners backlash

Moms for Liberty, an American anti-woke organization, has recently come under fire for quoting Adolf Hitler in their newsletter. On Thursday, June 22, 2023, the Indiana chapter of the right-wing group issued an apology for including the quote from the genocidal Nazi dictator in their newsletter “Parent Brigade,” saying that they accidentally quoted the leader. The said quote, attributed to Hitler at the top of the page, read:

“He alone, who OWNS the youth, GAINS the future.”

The organization advocates against school curriculums in the U.S. that mention critical race theory and discrimination, LGBTQ rights, and race and ethnicity. Moreover, multiple chapters of the group have campaigned to ban books in school libraries that address the topic of gender and s**uality.

Helen Kennedy @HelenKennedy I saw all these headlines about those Indiana right-wingers quoting Hitler in their newsletter and I assumed they mistakenly quoted Hitler. Silly me. They actually quoted Hitler, put his name on their front page and everything. These are people who want to run education.

Moms for Liberty also promoted conspiracy theories and disinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic and protested against COVID-19 protections, such as mask and vaccine mandates in schools.

Many of the organization’s chapters spread across the U.S. have built up close ties with right-wing extremist groups, including Three Percenters and the Proud Boys, as well as Christian nationalist organizations. In 2023, the group was termed a far-right extremist organization by a civil rights organization, Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks extremists.

🍎🏳️‍🌈 FOSTER 🏳️‍⚧️📚 in Unity @FOSTERinUnity While we're talking about Moms for Liberty quoting Hitler, can we also chat about those bracketing Proud Boy style laurels on their header?



You can't quote Hitler, spew hate, mirror the KKK mission, and signal the Proud Boys and then say you're not extremists or a hate group.

Moms for Liberty faces online backlash for quoting Adolf Hitler

After the right-wing group quoted the Nazi dictator in their newsletter, a guy addressed the matter in a school board meeting where members of the group were present. He asked for a moment of silence in respect for those who lost their lives in the Holocaust. However, the members responded to his plea with coughs.

Marjorie Gaylor Queen 🏳️‍🌈 @Tim_Tweeted Indiana Moms for Liberty chapter starts coughing together to interrupt a moment of silence for Holocaust victims

The Moms' cold and disregarding response to the plea for silence for the Holocaust victims were strongly condemned by netizens, who took to Twitter to express the same.

Patsy Marjop @Joplin8Patricia @Tim_Tweeted Oh my gosh! Never in a million years would I think fascism would become so prevalent in the US. WWII was fought to get rid of Hitler and other tyrants, and now these traitors are embracing the actions of war criminals? Wow.

Stephen not Steven @StephenStpwine1

If we don’t start showing up at school board meetings & elections they WILL impose their prescribed agenda on our kids & teachers

Stephen not Steven @StephenStpwine1

If we don't start showing up at school board meetings & elections they WILL impose their prescribed agenda on our kids & teachers

They are truly horrible human beings @Tim_Tweeted Americans better begin to understand who Moms for Liberty really are.

Island Girl ✨ @bluecrew02



Island Girl ✨ @bluecrew02

MFL = Moms for Hate @Tim_Tweeted If MFL showed up at a schl board meeting (or any meeting) I attended & tried to push their fascist agenda I'd fight it every step of the way. I would not be able to stay silent. I hope there are parents all over this country who will stand up to their hate.

Lee Edgerley @LeeH1955 @Tim_Tweeted @howardim_howard Moms for Liberty & Moms for America are as bad as the Proud Boys or other American terrorist groups. They are hate filled hypocrites for whom there are no standards of decency they will not breach in trying to make America a Christian theocracy. The irony of this is jaw dropping.

JulesG. 🐶💕🐶💕 @JhgUeh_EyEl @Tim_Tweeted How embarrassing! These people are beyond pathetic and disgusting! This is what not being educated properly results in! Along with racism, bigotry, and antisemitism.

Netizens have condemned the group for its hateful agenda and its evident connections with white supremacist groups. Additionally, they did not buy their apology that the group had accidentally quoted Adolf Hitler.

Some people scoured their Twitter and found one of their recent tweets, which clearly mentioned that they wanted to secure a future for their "white" children. Aside from this, Twitteratis also criticized the Moms' refusal that they are not an extremist group.

Sgt Joker @TheSGTJoker But of course the Republican women in Moms For Liberty who are swooping in to save America's children from rainbows are fans of Hitler's political agenda.

Ricky Davila @TheRickyDavila In response to Moms For Liberty being rightfully labeled an extremist hate group, MAGA lunatic Nikki Haley says to count her as one of them because none of them are extremists.

Moms For Liberty has quoted Adolf Hitler, so yes, they are extremists and a hate group you buffoon.



Moms For Liberty has quoted Adolf Hitler, so yes, they are extremists and a hate group you buffoon. In response to Moms For Liberty being rightfully labeled an extremist hate group, MAGA lunatic Nikki Haley says to count her as one of them because none of them are extremists.Moms For Liberty has quoted Adolf Hitler, so yes, they are extremists and a hate group you buffoon.

Moms of Liberty co-founder compares Joe Biden to dictators

Paige Miller, the Chair of Moms for Liberty’s Indiana Chapter, wrote in the apology statement addressing the quote by Adolf Hitler in their newsletter:

“We condemn Adolf Hitler’s actions and his dark place in human history. We should not have quoted him in our newsletter and we express our deepest apology.”

Jennifer Jenkins Brevard School Board @JenkinsBrevard Maybe if Moms for Liberty didn't advocate for rewriting history textbooks they wouldn't need a public outrage to teach them why quoting Hitler is bad.

On June 22, the group also shared an updated version of the newsletter without the quote. As per the outlet Indy Star, which first reported on the inclusion of Adolf Hitler’s quote, the group tried to add additional context to Hitler’s words before fully removing it from the newsletter. In the additional text, the members referred to Hitler as a “horrific leader” and wrote that a quote from him should alert parents.

It further reasoned that if the government has control over the children today, then they have control over the country’s future as well. The group then further urged people to be vigilant against the government and protect their children from it.

Tiffany Justice @4TiffanyJustice



Controlling the minds of the youth through government schools was done by Hitler, Lenin and Mao. Millions have died because of these monsters.



They thought they owned the children. Sound familiar? twitter.com/thetonus/statu… Tony Kinnett @TheTonus



Every person with a 4th grade education knows "He alone, who owns the youth gains the future," is not a quote praising Hitler.



Tiffany Justice @4TiffanyJustice

Our Moms condemn Hitler and everything he did and represents.

Controlling the minds of the youth through government schools was done by Hitler, Lenin and Mao. Millions have died because of these monsters.

They thought they owned the children. Sound familiar?

Tiffany Justice, the co-founder of Moms for Liberty, addressed the controversy by drawing a comparison between President Joe Biden and dictators like Adolf Hitler, Vladimir Lenin, and Mao Zedong, adding that leaders like these controlled the minds of the youth. She continued:

“Millions have died because of these monsters. They thought they owned the children. Sound familiar?”

Rebekah, Forest Crone @RebekahWriter Ron Filipkowski @RonFilipkowski My entire time on twitter, I have never once asked you to retweet something. I am asking now. Please let people hear Brevard, FL School Board member Jennifer Jenkins tonight detail the threats and intimidation her, her family, and her neighbors have been subjected to this year. This is why the Southern Poverty Law Center considers Moms for Liberty a hate group.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights organization that monitors extremism throughout the U.S., designated Moms for Liberty as an extremist group. The SPLC added that the Moms for Liberty’s activities make it evident that the primary goals of the group are to fuel right-wing hysteria and create an unsafe space for certain students, mainly those who are Black and LGBTQ or those who come from queer families.

