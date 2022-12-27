"They would never do this to white kids": South Africa swimming pool racism assault video sparks online outrage 

A video of a group of white men attacking two black children at a swimming pool in South Africa has gone viral on social media. An assault case against the men has since been opened by law enforcement. Netizens also took to social media to express their disgust over the racist occurrence.

Annika Langa @AnnikalangaY @edson_gwenhere Trying to strangle and drown children? I don’t care how much they drank. They would never do this to white kids. They are racist. Full stop. @edson_gwenhere Trying to strangle and drown children? I don’t care how much they drank. They would never do this to white kids. They are racist. Full stop.

The incident reportedly took place at Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre located 23 km outside Bloemfontein in South Africa. The video was uploaded on Christmas Day.

In the viral footage, one could see white men ordering black teenagers out of a swimming pool. The men then proceeded to hit and shove them back into the pool. A white male was also seen grabbing the young black boy by the throat and pulling his hair.

As the fight continued, a white man was seen choke-locking one of the boys while jumping with him into the water. It appeared as if he attempted to drown the black teenager.

Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 @tariqnasheed A group of suspected white supremacists adult men, attacked some Black children at the MASELSPOORT RESORT & CONFERENCE CENTRE in Free State, South Africa, because the Black boys were swimming in a pool that is allegedly for whites only A group of suspected white supremacists adult men, attacked some Black children at the MASELSPOORT RESORT & CONFERENCE CENTRE in Free State, South Africa, because the Black boys were swimming in a pool that is allegedly for whites only https://t.co/uZUDXqdJAU

The teenage boys were severely manhandled by the white men.

Speaking about the incident with SABC news, the boys’ father narrated why the fight occurred. He said:

“As we were relaxing the boys came and told us that they are being prevented from using the pool by a group of white adult males. They said they were told by the men that the pool is only reserved for people who are booked here. We then went to the pool to intervene and told the gentlemen that we are also booked here and not day visitors. So we thought the issue was resolved but were shocked to hear that they were attacked after we left.”

Netizens react to black teenagers getting physically assaulted by white men in South Africa

Internet users were flabbergasted to see that such prejudicial incidents occurred in South Africa even after the apartheid ended in the country. Many expressed disdain over the grown white men and felt sympathetic towards the young boys who had to fight against them on their own. Several netizens expressed concern over how the children were manhandled by the grown men.

A few reactions to the incident read:

Veronica @VeronicaTellsIt @tariqnasheed There are still pools for whites only in South Africa?? What the what???? Shameful! @tariqnasheed There are still pools for whites only in South Africa?? What the what???? Shameful!

SoulfulSugar @SoulfulSugar2 @tariqnasheed Why is “whites only” still allowed in South Africa? Black people govern and are the majority population. Apartheid is dead, right? @tariqnasheed Why is “whites only” still allowed in South Africa? Black people govern and are the majority population. Apartheid is dead, right?

BillionsOnBillions Malika @MalikaManning @tariqnasheed The way he grab the young kids hair is insane @tariqnasheed The way he grab the young kids hair is insane

Case of assault opened against the racist men who attacked the black children in South Africa

Roy Jankielsohn, the leader of the Democratic Alliance Free State, encouraged the kids’ parents to lay criminal charges against the white men.

It has since been revealed that an investigation into the matter was opened by the police in South Africa. A common assault case has also been registered against the white men. EWN reported:

“The Nakedi family have opened a case of common assault against three white men seen attacking two black teens for swimming in what they claim is an “only whites” pool at the Maselspoort Resort in Bloem during Christmas celebrations.”

A police spokesperson also revealed that the white men who were seen physically abusing the children were ordered to appear in court.

Following an assault case being opened, the boys’ father expressed disappointment that it was not an attempted murder case being lodged. He said in an interview:

“One of the guys tried to drown the boy, that is attempted murder and it should have been registered as so but police told us they are only opening an assault case.”

Other details from the police investigation were not released at the time of writing this article.

Poll : 0 votes