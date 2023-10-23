"Horrible person": David Tupper road rage altercation explored as former Houston law enforcement officer faces backlash for alleged racism

A former law enforcement officer, David Tupper from Houston, Texas is trending online after a video of his road rage altercation went viral. The clip was shared by X user Tizzy Ent, who urged netizens to help him identify the man on Friday, October 20, 2023.

As per Tizzy, the incident took place when the woman, named Kali, was picking her son up from school. Things took a sour turn when Tupper parked his bicycle in the middle of the road, obstructing the traffic.

He was armed with a handgun and seemed to be wearing a police uniform.

Expand Tweet

In an effort to signal the former cop that the traffic lights had turned and the vehicles were moving, Kali tapped the horn. However, instead of moving, Tupper moved his bicycle in front of her car.

When she attempted to pass the man he punched and broke her side mirror and even brake-checked multiple times to provoke her.

Realizing the dangerous situation, Kali managed to pass him and performed a U-Turn to confront Tupper and get his insurance information for the damage.

When she confronted him inside a convenience store at the gas station, David Tupper started using racial slurs and making offensive remarks. He allegedly spit on Kali after she stopped recording.

Tizzy's post garnered attention with over a million views. Within hours of posting the clip, TikTok user @thedaneshguy exposed David Tupper, who is a former police officer and currently works as a security specialist in a private company.

Needless to say, internet users were shocked and called Tupper a horrible man.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Heehaw4demokrat)

"The star in his security badge is a review": Netizens criticize David Tupper

As news of David Tupper's road rage incident spread, internet users were quick to slam the former cop for lacking accountability and abusing his post as a security personnel. Here are some comments seen unser @TizzyEnts post:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @DPCarv)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @littleone7156)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Loriloriahess)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Drewafrik)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Dokka_The_Tog)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Pamela27186729)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @naturistfred)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @ScienceMermaid1)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @JohnGunson)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @mike_calamari)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Kristiecsu)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Vidian6)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Takin2me)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @tr_resident)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @erinwilsonu2)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @OtakuAnwar)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @DrRamblings)

As David Tupper went viral, the private company, Priority Protection & Investigations, Inc., whose uniform he was wearing, released a statement saying Tupper was a former employee.