What happened to Cyrus Carmack-Belton? Columbia gas station vandalized after owner fatally shoots 14-year-old boy

The Columbus, South Carolina community gathered on Monday, May 29, to honor the life of Cyrus Carmack-Belton, killed on Sunday by the owner of a Shell gas station and convenience store, Rick Chow.

Rick Chow, 58, is accused of chasing after Cyrus Carmack-Belton around 8 p.m. on Sunday before shooting the teen in the back. Chow, who turned himself into the Richland County Sheriff's Department Monday afternoon, allegedly suspected the victim of shoplifting water bottles from his store.

Rick Chow, owner of a Shell gas station in Columbia, SC, MURDERED Cyrus Carmack-Belton, a 14 yr old Black boy, over a bottle of water.



However, authorities said that there is no evidence to suggest Cyrus Carmack-Belton had shoplifted merchandise from the store. Authorities also revealed that the store owner’s son had alleged that the victim had a gun, which supposedly turned out to be untrue. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott noted that even if the 14-year-old was guilty of shoplifting, it does not condone the suspect’s actions.

“Regardless, even if he had shoplifted four bottles of water, which is what he initially took out of the cooler and then he put them back, even if he’d done that, that’s not something you shoot anybody over, much less a 14-year-old, but you just don’t do that.”

Chow was reportedly taken into custody and charged with murder.

Convenience store vandalized after Cyrus Carmack-Belton shot dead by the owner

Outlining the incident, Law and Crime reported that on Sunday, Cyrus Carmack-Belton went into the Shell gas station and convenience store in Columbia, South Carolina, where he got into a brief verbal confrontation after he was accused of shoplifting at the store.

Sean Rayford 📸 @SeanRayford Scene at Shell gas station on Parklane Rd. operated by man charged w the murder of 14 year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton. Community members believe he was shot because the store owner suspected him of shoplifting water. Sheriff says he did no shoplifting. Scene at Shell gas station on Parklane Rd. operated by man charged w the murder of 14 year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton. Community members believe he was shot because the store owner suspected him of shoplifting water. Sheriff says he did no shoplifting. https://t.co/lQZpvguE0S

Carmack-Belton, then reportedly took off running, upon which he was chased by the store owner's son. Rick Chow soon followed suit after grabbing a gun from the store. Following a short pursuit, the victim was shot at the nearby Springtree Apartments.

On Monday, people gathered outside the convenience store to host a vigil to honor the life of a 14-year-old. WLTX reported that Balloons, candles and water bottles were lined down the street from the gas station to the crime scene.

People were also holding signs demanding justice for Cyrus Carmack-Belton. They also declared that the store should close shop for good. A woman attending the vigil said:

"Justice will be served, starting at the bond hearing tomorrow where we request his bond be denied.”

The store was vandalized after people spray-painted the teen's name and age around the gas station. On Monday authorities found that people had shattered the windows as a large crowd inside the store stole the merchandise supposedly in retaliation for the killing.

Rick Chow’s gas station convenience store had shoplifting incidents in the past

Richland Co. Deputies say the store was vandalized after the owner Rick Chow was charged with the murder of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… HAPPENING TODAY: This is the scene today at the Shell gas station on Parklane Drive in Columbia.Richland Co. Deputies say the store was vandalized after the owner Rick Chow was charged with the murder of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton. @wachfox HAPPENING TODAY: This is the scene today at the Shell gas station on Parklane Drive in Columbia.Richland Co. Deputies say the store was vandalized after the owner Rick Chow was charged with the murder of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton. @wachfox twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/wuLJ2rwujL

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Chow’s gas station convenience store had shoplifting incidents dating back years, adding that the suspect’s family have also been assaulted in the past. The sheriff noted that this was the first time the situation had escalated to deadly violence.

“There've been many instances there, where this store owner has confronted people that've been shoplifting. There have been assaults on his family, too. He has not been charged in any of these other cases because they did not rise to the level where he should have been charged. Last night it rose to that level, and that’s why he’s charged with murder today.”

The sheriff said that Chow was charged with murder after evidence suggested that the violence against the 14-year-old was unwarranted.

