 Who is Damion Comager? Bronx father's mental health explored as 3-month-old baby girl found dead in woods

Damion Comager, the father of a 3-month-old girl, Genevieve Comager, who was found dead in a wooded area in the Bronx, New York, on Sunday, May 28, was arrested alongside the toddler’s mother on Monday, May 29. Damion Comager, 23, was taken into custody alongside Ivana Paolozzi after the former’s father, Donald Comager, turned the duo into the authorities.

The baby's grandfather reportedly called the cops after his son allegedly confessed to accidentally killing the toddler when she wouldn't stop crying. Donald Comager, 47, told the New York Post, that on Sunday, May 28, his son frantically called him and confessed that he shook his screaming 3-month-old daughter Genevieve Comager on May 14, went to sleep and woke up to find that the toddler was dead.

“He told me the baby was doing a lot of crying. She wouldn’t stop crying. He said he just shook her and lay her down, and he lay down and went to sleep. He got up and reached for her and she was stiff and her body was cold. He panicked. He told his girlfriend, ‘I think she is dead.'”

Dave Carlin @DaveCarlinTV The body of 3-month-old Genevieve Comager was found in a trash-strewn, wooded area of the Bronx near Yankee Stadium. Her 23-year-old Father Donald Comager is charged in this horrific case. @CBSNewYork The body of 3-month-old Genevieve Comager was found in a trash-strewn, wooded area of the Bronx near Yankee Stadium. Her 23-year-old Father Donald Comager is charged in this horrific case. @CBSNewYork https://t.co/h5eNjdpFyD

Shortly after wrestling with his conscience, on Sunday night Donald Comager called the NYPD to ask for a well-being check for his son and disclosed that he had accidentally harmed the toddler. Donald Comager told CBS New York:

“My son, he might think I didn’t do the right thing. But I did the right thing.”

Two weeks after she was killed, on Sunday night, Investigators found the victim’s corpse stuffed in a bag discarded in a wooded area near West 161st Street and the Major Deegan Expressway, located minutes away from Bronx Yankee Stadium.

Darius Radzius @DariusRadzius INFANT FOUND DEAD -- Body of a 3-month old baby girl was found at Sun. night in wooded area just off a ramp from a pedestrian bridge over the Major Deegan Hwy. from W. 161st St. @NYPDnews ID'd girl as Genevieve Comager who lived .2 miles away in a homeless shelter. #1010WINS INFANT FOUND DEAD -- Body of a 3-month old baby girl was found at Sun. night in wooded area just off a ramp from a pedestrian bridge over the Major Deegan Hwy. from W. 161st St. @NYPDnews ID'd girl as Genevieve Comager who lived .2 miles away in a homeless shelter. #1010WINS https://t.co/Jzkt0jOx8W

Shortly after, the victim’s parents, who had been staying at a transitional housing shelter on 1041 University Avenue, were arrested and charged in Genevieve Comager’s death. The baby’s father, Damion Comager, was charged with murder and concealment of a corpse. The baby’s mom, Ivana Paolozzi, was charged with concealment of a corpse and obstructing governmental administration.

Damion Comager was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia as a child

As per the Post, citing a source, Damion Comager told investigators that he panicked after he found his daughter unresponsive, and did not want to alert authorities as it would raise suspicion.

Damion Comager, a Louisiana native, met the baby’s mother while traveling in Switzerland. Ivana Paolozzi, a Switzerland citizen, then moved to New York City with Damion in December 2022. Their daughter Genevieve was born in February 2023.

Damion Comager's father told the post that his son struggled with mental illness and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia as a child. Damion reportedly had a criminal record dating back to 2021. The suspect was reportedly arrested several times in Pelican State on assault, domestic violence and criminal impersonation charges.

While being led away by cops on Monday, a visibly distressed Damion told reporters that he had loved his daughter but made a terrible mistake.

Damion's father said that he raised his son for 17 -years after gaining sole custody at three months old.

Poll : 0 votes