5 WWE Superstars who appeared in cartoons

Most of us, if not all of us, will have grown up watching cartoons, and with good reason.

Unlike live-action, cartoons are not held back by any limitations, allowing any and every character to do everything, in all sorts of wacky scenarios.

Whether it be the colourful characters in Pokemon across the 90s, the underwater adventures of Spongebob Squarepants in the 200s, or the crude antics of Rick Sanchez and grandson Morty in recent years, cartoons allow for anything.

But despite the live-action stories of WWE, there are clearly some comparisons that can be drawn between WWE and Saturday morning cartoons.

Much like cartoons, the WWE boasts larger than life characters, fighting epic wars in the battle between good and evil, each and every week.

Not only that, but the rich history of WWE have hosted plenty of wacky characters, from undead zombies to burned demons, to literal boogeymen.

Here are 5 WWE Superstars you may not remember appeared in cartoons.

#5 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair - The Cleveland Show

A spin-off to the hit Family Guy, The Cleveland Show tells the story of Cleveland Brown, and his new life after leaving Quahog, Rhode Island.

In the September 2011 episode, 'BFFs' Cleveland is hurt after discover Family Guy lead Peter Griffin visited his city, but not him, and vows to make new friends elsewhere.

Needing to have an epic adventure, Cleveland and his new friends set out on a camping trip, sponsored by the Nature Boy himself, Ric Flair.

With his unique voice, bleach blond hair and dazzling robes, the animated 16-time World Champion is just as flashy as his real-life counterpart.

Whilst his cameo appearance is very much out of nowhere, it must've been a delight for any wrestling fans to see 'The Man' on the show, which was canceled after four seasons.

