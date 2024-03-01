Grimsburg Episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grimsburg Episode 3 is set to air this Sunday, March 3, 2024, on Fox’s Animation Domination at 6:30 pm PT. The latest episode proved that Flute can do anything, but desk duty remains an unfathomable subject for him, as he can’t even figure out how to sit. Nevertheless, the self-acclaimed genius detective always finds a way to do what he is supposed to do.

However, so far in the series, it has become notable that Flute loves his job, but for him, it’s the mundane aspects that dampen all the fun. Being a man of a peculiar nature, Flute could accomplish anything if the path is unconventional, yet the goal remains honorable. With each episode bringing in more laughter, the anticipation for what’s on the horizon for Flute continues to build.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Fox’s Grimsburg. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Grimsburg Episode 3 be released

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, Grimsburg episode 3 will be released on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 6:30 pm PT. The complete list of release dates and times for Fox’s Grimsburg with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, March 3, 2024 6:30 pm Central Time Sunday, March 3, 2024 8:30 pm Eastern Time Sunday, March 3, 2024 9:30 pm Mountain Time Sunday, March 3, 2024 7:30 pm Alaska Standard Time Sunday, March 3, 2024 5:30 pm Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, March 3, 2024 4:30 pm

Where to watch Grimsburg Episode 3

Grimsburg Episode 3 and all the latest installments of the series will be aired on Fox’s Animation Damnation, the only pertinent network to watch the series. Viewers in the U.S. can also catch the latest episodes of the series on Fox’s official app. The animated comedy is also available to stream on Apple TV, Hulu, Vudu, and Sling TV.

Fox’s Grimsburg is currently unavailable to watch outside of the U.S. on any other platforms besides the ones mentioned above.

A brief recap of Grimsburg Episode 2

Expand Tweet

After following Kang’s orders, Flute finally caught the infamous criminal, but much to his disappointment, the suspect was a low-ranking criminal called the Kid-napper. Defying the orders, Flute barged into Kidney-pper’s hideout, where Kang and Martinez were about to catch the convict, but Flute’s intrusion gave him the opportunity to escape.

Kang punished Flute by assigning him desk duty and told him to stock up on office supplies from the store room. Flute discovered a videotape about McSnuff, the mystery mutt, a fictional superdog who liked to fight crimes. He subsequently found a costume of McSnuff and began solving cases one after the other. Later, McSnuff’s popularity skyrocketed in Grimsburg.

McSnuff even managed to win over someone like Harmony, which Stan didn’t like after he found the two of them kissing. Stan plotted an evil plan for the sake of his father by kidnapping McSnuff, so Flute would save the masked vigilante and get entitled as the new hero of Grimsburg.

Kang eventually had to reveal that he set it all up and caused Flute to do his job while assuming a masked vigilante’s identity, only to make him realize that justice has its own rewards.” However, the plan went downhill as Flute had to reveal himself to his son and later announce to the people of Grimsburg that McSnuff was dead.

What to expect from Grimsburg Episode 3

Expand Tweet

Grimsburg Episode 3 is titled “The Flute-itive.” As per the official synopsis of the episode, Flute will enter the Grimsburg miniature competition to showcase his innate skills. However, he will be framed for the murder of the judge, Jebediah Cupps, given the person disqualifies him. Flute will create a miniature model of the crime scene to clear his name while his son joins the Trauma club at school.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Grimsburg as 2024 progresses.