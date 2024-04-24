Grimsburg Episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Grimsburg Episode 11 is scheduled to air this Sunday, April 28, 2024, on Fox’s Animation Domination at 5 pm PT. Unlike the previous episodes, the latest installment followed three different narratives, with one majorly focusing on Flute’s new case.

Although Flute is already renowned for being a genius detective, the latest episode also makes him a TV celebrity. The show also hyped viewers with the animated cameo of Seth Rogen, showcasing a polar opposite personality that sent giggles over the internet.

So far in the series, with ten episodes over, Grimsburg has definitely made its place among the rising animated comedies, and fans can expect more of this goodness, given a sequel is already confirmed. Follow along with the article to learn more about Grimsburg Episode 11.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Fox’s Grimsburg. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Grimsburg Episode 11 be released?

Sticking to the schedule, as stated above, Grimsburg will be released on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 5 pm PT. The complete list of release dates and times for Fox’s Grimsburg with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, April 28, 2024 6:30 pm Central Time Sunday, April 28, 2024 8:30 pm Eastern Time Sunday, April 28, 2024 9:30 pm Mountain Time Sunday, April 28, 2024 7:30 pm Alaska Standard Time Sunday, April 28, 2024 5:30 pm Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, April 28, 2024 4:30 pm

Where to watch Grimsburg Episode 11

Grimsburg Episode 11 will initially be aired on Fox’s Animation Damnation for the U.S. audience, who can also catch the latest episodes of the series on Fox’s official app. The animated comedy is also available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV, Apple TV, and Hulu. Fox’s Grimsburg is currently unavailable in many regions due to geographical restrictions.

A brief recap of Grimsburg Episode 10

Lil Betsy, as seen in Grimsburg episode 10 (Image via FOX)

Grimsburg Episode 10 kicked off with a child celebrity named Lil Betsy becoming a hot topic once again after three decades. After being questioned about not dropping her popular character from an advertisement, Betsy was enraged and killed the host of a late-night show on-air.

Given Betsy’s popularity and the perks of being a well-acclaimed celebrity, it was difficult for the Grimsburg PD to put her behind bars. However, Chief Stamos told Flute that the entire department would lose their jobs if they failed to solve the case. During Betsy’s trial, Stamos tried to encourage Flute to the point that he gave a unique speech to the media and became popular.

Stamos stated that the Grimsburg PD could use Flute’s popularity as a catalyst to bring down Betsy. Initially, it was difficult for Flute to get acquainted with his newfound celebrity lifestyle, but Stamos’ advice on seeing everything as a crime scene helped him to calm down. Unexpectedly, Flute ran into Betsy, and they decided to support each other, given their celebrity status.

The next day before the final hearing in the court, Flute revealed to Stamos that he was going to support Betsy. However, he eventually made it clear that it was all an act to show the world the real face of Betsy.

Meanwhile, Kang, who thought he had lost his mentor's mojo, successfully tricked Summers into getting over his fear of blood. Additionally, Stan, following Mr. Flesh’s advice, decided to become the next poster child, replacing Betsy. Although the plan didn’t work, the company liked Stan’s concept.

What to expect from Grimsburg Episode 11

Grimsburg Episode 11, titled “And the Winner Is... Murder!,” will see Marvin Flute as a judge of a town’s talent show. According to the next episode’s synopsis, a serial killer will target the winner. However, Flute is intentionally on the judging table to catch the perpetrator in the act. Christina Hendricks will be joining as the notorious killer, reuniting with Jon Hamm, with whom she worked alongside in AMC’s Mad Men.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Grimsburg as 2024 progresses.