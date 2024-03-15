Grimsburg Episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Grimsburg Episode 6 is set to air this Sunday, March 17, 2024, on Fox’s Animation Domination at 5 pm PT. With the latest plot developments, it came to light that Harmony was more fun than Flute in their marriage. However, he eventually beat his ex-wife in the chicken dance by giving a gravity-defying performance that literally sent him flying.

Despite yet another detective comedy goodness, the only thing that had viewers discontent with the episode was the absence of Stan, who was only mentioned once. However, it can be anticipated that the upcoming installment will give the character and his imaginary friend enough screen time so viewers can have their fill by watching the two coming up with the absurdest, darkest thoughts.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Fox’s Grimsburg. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Grimsburg Episode 6 be released

As stated above, Grimsburg episode 6 will be released on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 5 pm PT, with no change to its original schedule. The complete list of release dates and times for Fox’s Grimsburg with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, March 17, 2024 6:30 pm Central Time Sunday, March 17, 2024 8:30 pm Eastern Time Sunday, March 17, 2024 9:30 pm Mountain Time Sunday, March 17, 2024 7:30 pm Alaska Standard Time Sunday, March 17, 2024 5:30 pm Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, March 17, 2024 4:30 pm

Where to watch Grimsburg Episode 6

Grimsburg Episode 6 will be aired on Fox’s Animation Damnation for viewers in the U.S., who can also catch the latest episodes of the series on Fox’s official app. The animated comedy is also available to stream on Vudu, Apple TV, Hulu, and Sling TV.

Fox’s Grimsburg is currently unavailable to watch outside of the U.S. on any other platforms besides the ones mentioned above. However, fans globally can anticipate the show’s arrival sooner than expected.

Grimsburg Episode 5 brief recap

After diving inside his Crime Mind, where he was a contestant in Steve Harvey’s show, Flute figured out that their serial killer was targeting their victims at weddings. By piecing together the puzzle, he also learned that the killer was especially after bouquet catchers.

After strategizing, Grimsburg PD decided to crash the wedding with Flute and Stamos as a couple, Martinez as a pastor, and the rest as the wedding band. Given the disguise as a wedding band would have the perfect vantage point from the stage to spot any suspicious activity, Stamos wanted them to be prepared.

She sought help from Rufis to get them battle-ready, who eventually named the band Wed Zepplin. After arriving at the wedding, Flute was startled to see Harmony there, who proclaimed to be a wedding crasher.

After a debate ensued between them, the couple came up with several ways to prove who was the fun one in their marriage. Much to Flute’s worst nightmare, Harmony caught the wedding bouquet, making her the obvious target of the serial killer. While Flute and the others presumed the A/V Guy to be the culprit, it was revealed that the real bouquet-catcher killer was Klaren.

Klaren was another wedding crasher whom the A/V Guys spotted a couple of times at different weddings, which increased Flute and other’s suspicion. After finding Klaren with Harmony held at knifepoint, Flute, and others tricked the former successfully and saved the latter. At the end of the episode, Flute agreed that Harmony was the fun one.

What to expect from Grimsburg Episode 6 (speculative)

As per the official logline, Grimsburg Episode 6, titled ‘Murder on the Splurt Express,’ an apparent clever nod to Agatha Christie's detective fiction, will see the Grimsburg PD in a classic locked-room murder.

Flute will be solving the murder of an eccentric host. However, this time it has been hinted that Stan is likely to overshadow his father with the genius he inherited, proving that he is the upcoming best detective in Grimsburg.

The logline also states that Summers will be flirting with Wynona, and Kang and Rufis will form an unexpected bond while working on the new case.

