Grimsburg episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Grimsburg episode 7 is set to air this Sunday, March 24, 2024, on Fox’s Animation Domination at 5 pm PT. The latest episode was all about Flute vs. Flute, which not only just showcased that Stan has the potential to be a great detective but also explored his bond with his father, However, unlike the previous cases, the new incident was revealed to be an accident.

Nevertheless, the influence of the locked-room murder mystery, adding a little essence of Agatha Christie, Arthur Conan Doyle, Raymond Chandler, and more, certainly put the audience on the edge of their seats. With the series' popularity skyrocketing, the anticipation of what’s up next is reaching a fever pitch. Follow along with the article to learn more about Grimsburg episode 7.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Fox’s Grimsburg. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Grimsburg episode 7 be released

As mentioned above, Grimsburg will be released on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 5 pm PT, with no change to its original schedule. The complete list of release dates and times for Fox’s Grimsburg with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, March 24, 2024 6:30 pm Central Time Sunday, March 24, 2024 8:30 pm Eastern Time Sunday, March 24, 2024 9:30 pm Mountain Time Sunday, March 24, 2024 7:30 pm Alaska Standard Time Sunday, March 24, 2024 5:30 pm Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, March 24, 2024 4:30 pm

Where to watch Grimsburg episode 7

Grimsburg episode 7 will be aired on Fox’s Animation Damnation for the U.S. audience, who can also catch the latest episodes of the series on Fox’s official app. The animated comedy is also available to stream on Vudu, Apple TV, Hulu, and Sling TV. Fox’s Grimsburg is currently unavailable to watch outside of the U.S.

A brief recap of Grimsburg Episode 6

On Chief Stamos’ suggestion, all of Grimsburg PD arrived at Alistair Chudwell’s mansion, which also turned out to be a fully functional train. As Flute had to babysit his son, he brought Stan along with him. Eventually, Stamos revealed that Alistair crafted a murder mystery party, and the winning individual would receive a million dollars as a winning prize.

As the game began, Alistair was revealed to be dead in reality. While solving an actual murder, a rift between the father and son duo erupted, Kang became more relatable with Rufus, and Summers started falling for Wynona. Instead of solving the murder, Stamos and Martinez were busy collecting valuable stuff from the mansion as they didn’t want to leave empty-handed.

Flute didn’t like his son to overshadow his work with his detective skills, but the two eventually got along and managed to decipher the murder to be just an accident. Later, everyone tried to be honest with each other before they reached their destination.

What to expect from Grimsburg episode 7

As per the official logline, Grimsburg episode 7, titled 'Camp Slasher,’ will see Flute and his team get a whole new campy horror experience after a series of counselors are murdered. Alongside theGrimsburg PD, Flute will try to do his best to make the town’s summer camp ‘slasher-proof.’ The episode will also see more of Harmony, who will ry to protect her son from the new serial killer.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Grimsburg as 2024 progresses.