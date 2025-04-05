Who is Azita Ghanizada? Meet the actress who plays Roslyn in Suits LA

NBC's spinoff Suits LA shakes up the Suits world by leaving behind the Big Apple for the City of Angels and introducing an ensemble cast of fierce attorneys and their loyal co-workers. One of the key roles in the series is the character playing Stephen Amell's Ted Black's assistant, Roslyn. She's a loyal assistant to Ted and often works in the background to make Ted's life easier.

Actress Azita Ghanizada plays the recurring role of Roslyn in Suits LA. Her character echoes Sarah Rafferty's Donna from the original Suits series. Donna is the longtime secretary of Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter.

Before landing the role of Roslyn, Ghanizada had worked on dozens of films and TV shows. She has also made a name for herself on Broadway.

Roslyn: All about Azita Ghanizada's character in Suits LA

Azita Ghanizada's Roslyn is a recurring character introduced in the Suits LA premiere as Ted Black's assistant. She handles the nitty-gritty details around the office, essentially making Ted's life easier. However, Roslyn is not a pushover employee, as she's also not afraid to tell Ted the truth, even if he doesn't want to hear it.

Her dynamic with Ted is established as early as episode 1, when Roslyn admonishes Ted for his behavior towards Rick, telling him to go easy on the guy. She protects Ted's interests, always acting as his loyal assistant, even when other people have started to lose faith in him.

In Suits LA season 1 episode 5, she confronts Leah (Alice Lee) about secretly updating her resume to likely send to other firms. Roslyn takes offense to Leah's lack of faith in Ted winning Lester's murder case and strongly advises the young woman to either "jump" if she wants to jump ship or start pulling her weight if she wants to stay.

Describing her character as Roslyn to NBC Insider, published on December 2, 2024, Ghanizada said:

"She serves as a steady hand and sounding board as Ted navigates a new set of professional circumstances."

All about actress Azita Ghanizada

Azita Ghanizada is a political refugee and asylum seeker from Afghanistan who made a name for herself in Hollywood as a TV actress in the early 2000s. Some of her earlier acting projects included guest-starring roles in TV shows like The Closer, Numb3rs, and Bones. She also appeared in the comedy series The Wedding Bells for one episode, as well as Veronica Mars, where she played the character Amira.

After episodic roles on TV, Ghanizada landed a recurring role as Dr. Saira Batra in General Hospital: Night Shift. She joined the cast, which included Kimberly McCullough and Jason Thompson, in the show's second season, where she was a regular character.

She later starred in the action thriller Alphas, playing the synesthete Alpha named Rachel, a former CIA linguist. Her special ability allows her to enhance her eyesight and see things that only a microscope can. She can also hear heartbeats from meters away. Ghanizada's other television credits include Ballers, Good Trouble, United States of AI, and Station 19.

Azita Ghanizada has also worked on various films throughout her career, such as Bloodshot, Complete Unknown, and more recently, The Vortex. In 2022, she made her Broadway debut in the stage adaptation of The Kite Runner.

Catch Azita Ghanizada as Roslyn in Suits LA, now streaming on Peacock, with new episodes airing on Sunday nights on NBC.

