Suits LA season 1 episode 5 ending explained: Is Lester guilty of murder? Kevin's latest discovery leads to the truth

Lester's Hollywood murder case remains a key plot point in Suits LA season 1 episode 5, but this time, it hits a new low. Just as Ted Black and Amanda Stevens try to prevent the prosecutors from bringing Lester's wife to testify against him and fail, Kevin discovers a terrible truth that could turn the case upside down.

With Kevin strong-arming him to tell the real story while still keeping his new discovery a secret from Ted, Lester confesses that he killed his friend and business partner. The reason why he did what he did—the murder and the lies—remains unknown, but the truth is bound to blow the entire defense.

Meanwhile, Amanda and Ted working together on Lester's case ends in a disagreement, and Erica confesses why she broke up with Rick in the first place.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Suits LA season 1 episode 5. Reader's discretion is advised.

Suits LA season 1 episode 5 ending: Lester confesses to the murder

Suits LA season 1 episode 5 dives deeper into the Hollywood murder case Ted Black is handling for his entertainment client Lester Thompson. Lester has always denied that he killed his friend/business partner, who was also allegedly sleeping with his wife. Ted believes him, and it's the reason he took his case in the first place—Ted thinks Lester is innocent.

Kevin makes Lester confess (Image via NBC)

However, Suits LA season 1 episode 5 ends with Lester finally confessing the truth. He did, in fact, kill his business partner. His confession comes after Kevin's scrutiny of the statement he previously gave the police and the story he told Ted and Kevin about the night he found his business partner dead. While Ted works in the courtroom for Lester's case, Kevin has been doing odd jobs to help the case.

In Suits LA season 1 episode 5, he has a suspicion that Lester isn't telling the truth because the police statement and what he told him and Ted were too similar. So, he ropes in Erica to help him find out if the story is something Lester stole from anywhere. Erica doesn't recognize it, and Leah, her assistant, doesn't either. But Leah tells Erica that it could be from an unpublished script.

Erica then asks for Rick's help because he worked closely with Ted before and would know if Lester has any unpublished works. Rick instantly recognizes the script and even knows some of it word for word. It turns out that Lester's police statement is, in fact, a script, but it's not just from anywhere—it's from a script he wrote himself.

Kevin, now armed with the script Lester wrote, confronts Lester in his home, ending with Lester's confession of the murder. That said, Suits LA season 1 episode 5 ends with the full story about the murder still a mystery. Kevin, who has kept the latest investigation a secret from Ted, will also have to decide if he's going to tell Ted that the person he's defending and he believes is innocent is, in fact, not.

Suits LA season 1 episode 5 sees Ted lose his stronger ally in Lester's case

Amanda quits Lester's murder case (Image via NBC)

Besides the action Lester's murder case is getting outside the courtroom, Suits LA season 1 episode 5 also sees Ted Black and Amanda Stevens go to war at trial. The murder trial kicks off with the prosecutor, Elizabeth Smith, trying to plant a news story so she could subpoena Lester's divorce transcripts.

Ted and Amanda fight it, but despite Elizabeth's underhanded tactics and Kevin and Amanda securing a sworn affidavit from the reporter, they fail in the end. With the transcripts, Elizabeth manages to bring Lester's wife to the stand. And just as the team is due back in court, Lester goes missing in action. Amanda puts her reputation on the line to ask the judge to give them 24 hours to find their client.

But it turns out that Lester isn't really missing—Ted hid him so they could have an extra day to prepare for the trial. However, Amanda doesn't appreciate Ted's stunt of hiding Lester, and she lashes out at him after the trial. Although she said in Suits LA season 1 episode 2 that she would come running if Ted asked her to help in the case against Elizabeth, she's not willing to put her reputation on the line for it.

At the office, after the trial, she tells Ted that he's going to be on his own in Lester's murder case. Amanda has been a strong ally for Ted, especially when it comes to dealing with Elizabeth. She stopped Elizabeth's delay tactic of using a "surprise witness" in Suits LA season 1 episode 4. But with the latest development in Suits LA season 1 episode 5, Amanda could be off the case for good.

Erica gets real with Rick in Suits LA season 1 episode 5

Erica confesses to Rick (Image via NBC)

With Erica asking Rick for help in Lester's murder case, Suits LA season 1 episode 5 sees their reunion in the same offices they worked in before Stuart's betrayal and Rick jumping ship afterward. The close proximity also brings some confessions as they address the elephant in the room—their relationship before.

While the show never showed their brewing romance in real time, confessions and interaction between them in the last episodes revealed that they once had a romantic relationship. However, it soured at the same time they were pitted against each other for the Head of Entertainment at the former Black Lane law firm.

In Suits LA season 1 episode 5, Erica candidly confesses why she ended things with Rick before. And it's not only because she doesn't respect how Rick does his work—it's also because she can't handle being with him while in competition with each other for the position she thinks she deserves.

Catch Suits LA season 1 episode 5 and all previous episodes streaming on Peacock. New episodes arrive weekly on Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on NBC and then on Peacock the very next day.

