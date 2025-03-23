Suits LA: Which cars do the Black Lane Law Firm attorneys drive? A look at the flagship vehicles 

The newly launched Genesis GV80 seems to have become the official partner for the NBC legal drama television series Suits LA, according to several sources such as Top Speed, PR Newswire, and MY SA.

As per PR Newswire, the first ever Genesis GV80 will be seen being driven by Erica Rollins, one of the pivotal characters in Suits LA played by actress Lex Scott Davis. Apart from this, as per the same source, the award-winning flagship model of the G90 sedan will also be featured in the show and will serve as the black car service for the Black Lane Law Firm representatives.

A little about Erica Rollins, the crucial Suits LA character who will drive the Genesis GV80

As previously mentioned, the new Genesis GV80, launched in 2025 has become a symbol of identification for one of the characters from Suits LA. This character is Erica Rollins who, like Ted Black, another crucial character from the show, also works at the Black Lane Law Firm.

In Suits LA, Erica Rollins, played by Lex Scott Davis, is the very direct and headstrong associate at Black Lane Law Firm. She is portrayed as a person who knows her strengths and is not hesitant to make professional decisions based on them.

For example, when Erica wished to become head of entertainment both Ted and Stuart approached her. But Erica chose to remain with Ted because she felt that he appreciated her true potential, whereas Stuart attempted to stereotype her by only allowing her access to certain cases.

How could Genesis GV80's collaboration with Suits LA potentially help the brand?

With the newly released Genesis GV80 being featured as a significant prop in the NBC show Suits LA, the collaboration between the car manufacturers and the show will give the car the publicity it requires as it has only been a few months since its release.

According to PR Newswire, Wendy Orthman, executive director of marketing at Genesis Motor America, said,

"Our brand celebrates new beginnings, and being at the start of this new 'Suits' era is a perfect way to introduce Genesis to millions of fans worldwide. As a design-forward brand, we look forward to watching our customers, as well as the Black Lane Law attorneys, arrive in style and power no matter their destination."

With Erica Rollins, one of the show's significant and influential characters behind the wheel, people would be potentially more drawn towards the vehicle. This is because individuals usually tend to associate objects with specific characters they view in popular media. Thus, Erica's character's popularity could boost the popularity of the car.

What is the show about?

Suits LA delves into the life and adventures of Ted Black who has moved away from his previous prejudices and adopted a life that is completely different from what he had envisioned it to be just a few years ago.

Black is now the owner of a firm called the Black Lane Law Firm which represents some of the most affluent clients in Los Angeles. The official synopsis of the show emphasizes this aspect and states:

"Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself to represent the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career."

The synopsis also emphasizes Black's personal life while highlighting:

"Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

