Suits LA season 1 episode 3 ending explained: Did Ted go to his father's funeral?

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 3 is emotional for Ted Black, both professionally and personally. Titled He Knew, Ted is smacked left and right with new evidence about Lester's case, and a series of news about his father's funeral isn't making things any easier for him.

Going to his father's funeral is the last thing he wants to do, especially because he hates the guy and still blames him for his brother Eddie's death. However, Ted changes his tune and goes to his father's funeral in the end, culminating with a somber reunion with Stuart.

Meanwhile, with Ted wrapped up in his own professional and personal problems, Erica is left to handle a pushy client. It is a good thing that she has a trusted assistant in her corner. Starring Stephen Amell as Ted Black, Suits LA Season 1 Episode 3 is directed by Christopher Misiano, and brings several guest appearances from Brian Baumgartner and Patton Oswalt.

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 3 ending: Ted joins Stuart during his father's funeral

Ted Black changes his mind at the end of Suits LA Season 1 Episode 3, despite his initial decision of not wanting to do anything regarding his father's funeral. He goes to the funeral, ending with a somber reunion with his former friend and business partner, Stuart Lane. Eddie, Ted's brother, who appears in Ted's hallucination, is also there, and he is a big part of why Ted decides to go to the funeral in the first place.

Ted attends his father's funeral in Suits LA season 1 episode 3 (Image via NBC)

Earlier in the episode, Stuart, who is named the executor of Ted's father's will, much to Ted's chagrin, tells him that his father wanted to be buried next to Eddie. Ted isn't having any of it, but Stuart tells him that it's too late. His father already bought the land before he even passed. The funeral is in two days, and Stuart wants Ted there. However, the latter says that he won't be coming. He says that he let his father die alone, and he will also be letting his father be buried alone.

At this point, it has become obvious that Ted loathes his father for many reasons, most of which are still unknown. So far, Suits LA Season 1 Episode 1 has revealed that he still blames his father for Eddie's death. The flashback in episode 3 also reveals that Ted's father accepted a bribe from the mob many years before, which almost jeopardized his case and his reputation at the Justice Department.

The night before the funeral, Roslyn calls Ted, after Stuart asks her for the favor. She tells him to go to the funeral the next day. Ted remains insistent that he wouldn't go. However, like most times when he is alone and contemplative, he talks to Eddie. When Eddie asks him about who died, he admits that it was their father. Eddie then takes offense at what Ted said about letting their father die alone.

According to Eddie, he loves their father no matter what he did before because he gave him Ted, and if he is still alive, he would have wanted to say goodbye. It appears that it was enough explanation for Ted to change his mind about the funeral. After all, if it wasn't because of his father, Ted wouldn't have his brother Eddie in the first place, someone who he dearly loves. Otherwise, he wouldn't still be thinking or talking to Eddie anymore.

After the conversation with his hallucination of Eddie, Ted decides to go to the funeral. He finds Stuart alone during the event, but Eddie also appears.

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 3 shows how Stuart became a criminal lawyer

Suits LA season 1 episode 3 reveals Stuart's criminal defense backstory (Image via NBC)

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 3 continues NBC's legal drama's overarching narrative, showing the present timeline on the West Coast and a flashback of what happened decades ago in New York. The flashback in episode 3 answers the question about how Stuart became the criminal lawyer. It turns out that he was a corporate lawyer back in the day, but Ted asked for a favor to represent a criminal client.

In the flashback scene, Stuart thanks Ted for introducing him to criminal law, something that he says he never thought he wanted. After their case, he tells Ted that he wants to switch his specialty, most likely because he finds it lucrative. At the time, Ted is opposed to Stuart taking up criminal law. He even suggests Stuart pursue being a prosecutor if he only wants the excitement.

Although he only jokes to Ted that he is in it for the money, it appears to be somewhat half of the truth. The money would be a good thing, he says, especially because he tells Ted that he is planning to have a family with Helen. He tells his best friend that he and Helen will be marrying soon and even asks Ted to be his best man.

The criminal law thing would grow to be a sore spot between Ted and Stuart, with the latter feeling like Ted looks down on him because of what he does. It ultimately leads to their fallout and Stuart's betrayal, aka cutting off ties with Ted, as Helen acknowledges in Suits LA Season 1 Episode 3.

Job well done for Erica and Leah in Suits LA Season 1 Episode 3

Brian Baumgartner in Suits LA season 1 episode 3 (Image via NBC)

With Ted busy in Lester's murder case and the revelations about his father's funeral, Erica is left to deal with their client, Brian Baumgartner's strange and pushy request. He wants to shed his comedic role as Kevin in The Office despite its popularity and transition to a dramatic role that could win him an Oscar. He also wants to meet Tom Hanks to talk about such a transition because he claims the actor has done it successfully.

With Tom Hanks being Ted's client, he thinks Erica can make the meeting happen. However, she can't ask that of Ted with his already complicated life and case. So, she tries to find solutions and other ways for Brian, but to no avail. Fortunately for her, Leah is there to support her and is ready to prove herself. She thinks of Patton Oswald, who also successfully transitioned from a comedic actor to a TV show host, whom Ted also represents.

Leah asks Roslyn, Ted's secretary, to help contact Patton. It is also Leah's idea to have Patton act and ridicule Brian for even remotely thinking of being an Oscar-worthy actor. It disheartened and even angered Brian, but as Erica tells her later in episode 3, it was all a ruse. She thinks that, like herself, Brian needs a person to tell him that he can't do something for him to remain steadfast and prove to everyone that he can do it.

Erica also gives Leah the credit for what happened with Brian and Patton in the end, which makes the latter ecstatic.

Catch Suits LA season 1 episode 3, including the previous episodes of the series, streaming on Peacock. New episodes arrive every Sunday evening on NBC and on Peacock the very next day.

