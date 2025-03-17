Suits LA season 1 episode 4 ending explained: What was Harvey Specter's warning for Ted Black? Batman returns

Suits LA season 1 episode 4 delivers what fans have been hoping for, a cameo of one of the original Suits characters, Harvey Specter, aka "Batman." The episode's flashbacks reveal how Ted and Harvey knew each other and how Harvey is connected to the case that turned Ted's life upside down and landed him on the West Coast.

During their conversation at a bar, they face off about who gets to be Batman between the two of them, which Harvey wins in the end. However, Harvey also warns Ted that the mob boss he's been trying to take down has someone inside Ted's office. Considering how the case has gone so far, it's easy for Ted to believe that someone is indeed spying on him.

Meanwhile, in the present timeline, the legal drama continues. While Ted's case in 2010 New York is looking grave, he sees a win in Lester's case in Suits LA season 1 episode 4.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Suits LA season 1 episode 4. Reader's discretion is advised.

Suits LA season 1 episode 4 ending: Harvey Specter stops by with a major warning for Ted

Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter joins Suits LA season 1 episode 4 with a major warning for Ted Black. During a conversation at a bar after a baseball game, over a glass of Macallan 25, he tells Ted that the mob boss, Pellegrini, has someone inside his office. This would explain why Ted's case is in chaos and why his key witness died.

Harvey Specter in Suits LA season 1 episode 4 (Image via NBC)

Harvey's return in Suits LA has been teased and anticipated. Flashbacks, which have been going on since the Suits LA premiere to give context to Ted's case in New York in 2010 that made him move to Los Angeles, reveal his history with Harvey. It turns out they played amateur baseball together in New York, along with Kevin.

Ted is pitching, but he's off his game. The shortstop on his team approaches to help get his head out of where it's at, and it's Harvey. When Harvey asks him what's wrong, he tells him about Pellegrini. However, Harvey says to forget the mob boss because they have a game to win, and they will talk about it afterward.

At the bar after the game, Ted tries to order Guinness, but Harvey insists on Macallan 25 because they are celebrating. There, he tells Ted that he called his people from the DA office, and the word is that Pellegrini has someone in Ted's office. Thinking about someone spying on him at the office, Ted realizes that it was how the mob found and killed his key witness, Billy.

Harvey also tells Ted that Pellegrini isn't likely to kill him, as the mob boss knows that he would be hunted if the prosecutor handling his case suddenly dies. However, while Ted is categorically safe, his brother Eddie might not have been. Although Harvey and Ted's conversation didn't include Eddie, flashbacks from the premiere revealed that Eddie died, and it's somehow related to Ted's case against the mob boss.

Moreover, in Suits LA season 1 episode 4, Pellegrini visits the diner where Eddie appears to be working, which means he knows about Eddie and that he could have used him to get Ted to back off.

Ted's bluff wins big for Lester in Suits LA season 1 episode 4

Ted and Erica in Suits LA season 1 episode 4 (Image via NBC)

In the present timeline in Suits LA season 1 episode 4, Lester's murder case remains a big legal battle for Ted. However, the latest episode sees him working with Erica due to a new snag in the case—the studio in Lester's movie wants his name out of it. Even worse, the studio has hired Railsback Lane, and they have to deal with Samantha.

Samantha delivers the bad news that if Ted and Lester take the studio to court, evidence against Lester will come out during the trial, which won't help his case. Despite this, with Erica's help, they move up Lester's trial, which doesn't make Elizabeth Smith happy.

But that isn't the end of it. The studio will prevent the movie from going out unless Lester takes his name as one of the producers. Without much choice in the matter, Lester risks everything because he either takes out his name and doesn't get the credit for his work or his project gets binned.

However, Ted doesn't back down easily. He calls Samantha, telling her that if the studio isn't backing down, some of his Hollywood A-list clients will hear about how the studio bullied Lester. Once they do, they won't be working with the studio again. However, that is all a bluff, which Samantha also knows, but it does win Ted in the end. The studio backs down, and Lester gets to keep his name on the project after all.

Suits LA season 1 episode 4 sees Rick and Stuart play bad cop-good cop with a famous client

Rick and Stuart in Suits LA season 1 episode 4 (Image via NBC)

As Ted Black and Erica Rollins' dynamic plays out at Black & Associates, the same thing is happening at Railsback Lane with Stuart Lane and Rick Dodsen. With Samantha busy with Lester's movie case, she assigns a new and eccentric client to Rick, who then asks Stuart for help.

They have a blast dealing with Veronica Mars star Enrico Colantoni, who is sued by a TikTok blogger for using a chainsaw to trim his hedge in the shape of male genitals. He initially denies doing it, but he was caught on the security camera. However, Stuart and Rick can't get Enrico to confess why he did it, so they do a "good cop, bad cop" routine.

Stuart gets so heated being the bad cop that he jumps at Enrico and almost makes contact with him, which Rick stops. Enrico says he doesn't want to work with Stuart anymore, although the build did get the actor to confess. That's when Stuart and Rick know about the TikTok prank call, where Enrico's neighbor impersonated an officer. They used the evidence to get the TikToker to drop the charges against their client.

Meanwhile, back at the office, Rick gets a gift from Ted—a bottle of Macallan 25 and a note congratulating him on becoming the Head of Entertainment.

Catch Suits LA season 1 episode 4 and all previous episodes of the series streaming on Peacock, with new episodes airing every Sunday night at 9 pm ET on NBC.

