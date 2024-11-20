Is Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter returning for Suits L.A. spinoff? Explained

The suave and sharp-witted Harvey Specter, played by Gabriel Macht, is set to make a much-anticipated return to the Suits universe through the spinoff series Suits L.A. NBC has confirmed via press release that Macht will reprise his role as Harvey Specter in a limited guest arc for Suits L.A., appearing in three episodes of the debut season.

This marks Gabriel Macht's first return to acting after the original series ended in 2019. Macht's return is a planned guest stint to support the launch of the spinoff.

His role directly aligns with the series' concept as Harvey helps Ted Black (Stephen Amell), the lead of Suits L.A., resolve the story's central plot. Macht's return also connects the spinoff to its mother brand.

What role will Harvey Specter play in Suits L.A.?

In Suits L.A., Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter will connect the original series with its spinoff. According to NBC, Harvey steps in to help Ted Black, a former prosecutor turned high-powered attorney, with a pressing legal challenge. Ted, played by Stephen Amell, shares a professional background with Harvey as both started their careers as prosecutors in New York.

The storyline follows Harvey in rescuing an "old friend," as per a promotional video shared by Macht on Instagram. In the teaser, Harvey donned his signature suit and declared his readiness to "make things right."

Although Macht appears only in three episodes, his return is seen as pivotal. It serves to continue the franchise while boding Suits L.A. as a worthy step-child to the original series.

How did Gabriel Macht’s role in Suits conclude?

Suits arrived at a satisfying series conclusion in 2019 with the series finale. There, Harvey Specter chose to end his corporate law career at Pearson Specter Litt. Alongside his wife, Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty), he relocated to Seattle to join their close friend Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) in his work at the legal clinic on a pro bono basis.

This climax shows a change in Harvey from being a dogged corporate lawyer to a kind man who cares about people and fair play over power play. Indeed, Macht's return to Suits L.A. brings interesting questions regarding his life in Seattle.

What is Suits L.A. about?

Suits L.A. centers around Ted Black, a former prosecutor for the federal government who reinvents himself as a top lawyer of Los Angeles's elite and dangerous clients.

Filled with personal and professional drama, the show explores themes of loyalty, ambition, and redemption. Its ensemble cast includes Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, and Bryan Greenberg.

It is expected that Harvey Specter's guest appearance will add themes of mentorship and deepen the relationship between the spinoff and its predecessor.

Suits LA is set to premiere on February 23, 2025.

