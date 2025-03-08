What time will Suits LA season 1 episode 3 release on NBC? Release timings for all regions

Suits LA season 1 episode 3 brings a lot of promise for Ted Black's new law firm as a new entertainment client emerges. However, with Erica now heading the department, it will be on her shoulders to give their client what he wants, especially after she lost Dylan Pryor to Rick in the previous episode.

Suits LA season 1 episode 3 will be aired at 9 pm ET this Sunday, March 9 , 2025, first on NBC and then on Peacock the very next day. Titled He Knew, the upcoming episode aims to bring strange celebrity requests, more discoveries on murder cases, and highlights about Ted's mob investigation from years ago and how Stuart got involved in it.

Starring Stephen Amell as Ted Black, Josh McDermitt as Stuart, and Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, the next episode features several guest stars, including The Office's Brian Baumgartner.

Suits LA season 1 episode 3 release time for all regions

Suits LA debuted on a Sunday evening time slot and it will continue this release timing until the finale on April 27, 2025. It means season 1 episode 3 will be airing at 6 pm Pacific Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, Match 9, 2025.

However, the release dates and times vary depending on the region. Please take a look at the table below for the exact schedule to check when the next episode drops in six major time zones in the US.

Time Zone Day Time Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, March 9, 2025 4:00 PM Alaska Standard Time Sunday, March 9, 2025 5:00 PM Pacific Standard Time Sunday, March 9, 2025 6:00 PM Mountain Standard Time Sunday, March 9, 2025 7:00 PM Central Standard Time Sunday, March 9, 2025 8:00 PM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, March 9, 2025 9:00 PM

Where to watch Suits LA season 1 episode 3

Like the previous two episodes of the American legal drama, there are two ways to watch Suits LA season 1 episode 3. The first one is to watch it live when it airs on NBC on the release schedule mentioned above. But for those who can't catch it live or don't have access to the NBC channel, they can stream Sunday's episode via Peacock, but it won't arrive on this platform until the very next day, on Monday, March 10, 2025.

New episodes will also be available via NBC.com on the same day of their Peacock release.

Preview of Suits LA season 1 episode 3

As the story of men and women in suits continues in the spinoff based on the West Coast, the next episode brings some new but familiar faces into the cast. On March 6, 2025, NBC shared a sneak peek on its website and the show's Instagram account. It shows Brian Baumgartner joining the cast on Suits LA season 1 episode 3.

Titled Brian Baumgartner from The Office Wants to 'Kill Kevin Malone,' the clip teases The Office and Suits LA's universe overlap. Baumgartner will be Erica's new entertainment client and he wants to kill his iconic role in The Office to focus on more dramatic, Oscar-worthy roles. But, he has one request—he wants to talk about the career trajectory with other actors who have successfully transitioned from comedy to drama, like Robin Williams, Jamie Fox, and Tom Hanks.

It just so happens that Tom Hanks is one of Ted's clients, like Erica says. So, Brian wants "just one meeting," with Tom Hanks, and Erica somehow needs to have that happen.

Per the first-look images of Suits LA season 1 episode 3 shared by NBC, stand-up comedian and A.P. Bio star Patton Oswalt will be joining the cast, although his character is yet to be determined.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Suits LA season 1 and other highly-anticipated shows as the year progresses.

