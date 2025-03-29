When does Harvey Specter appear on Suits LA? Explained

Months before the Suits LA premiere on NBC on February 23, 2025, the creator of the Suits universe, Aaron Korsh, already teased fans about Gabriel Macht reprising his role as Harvey Specter in the spinoff. However, the specific details about his return remained a mystery until NBC shared the teaser of the spinoff's episode 4 on March 14, 2025, days before the episode's release.

After a lengthy wait, Macht's Harvey Specter joins the Suits LA cast in episode 4's flashback scene. He's part of the New York life that Ted Black, the spinoff's protagonist, played by Stephen Amell, left some 10 years ago before he moved to Los Angeles.

While Harvey was unmistakably missing in last week's episode 5, his episode 4 appearance wouldn't be the last one fans will see him in the spinoff series, according to Korsh via TV Line.

Gabriel Macht's return as Harvey Specter in Suits LA episode 4

Aptly named Batman Returns, based on the "Batman" moniker referring to Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter in Suits, he returns to join the new cast in Suits LA episode 4.

Before that, the show has been giving breadcrumbs about his character, from a picture of him in Ted's office to Ted saying that Harvey is the only person he knows who is cockier than him in episode 2.

Finally, after waiting for several episodes, Harvey Specter appeared in episode 4's flashback scene, some 10 years ago in New York. It explained Ted's connection to Harvey, that, as seen in the picture of them in Suits LA episode 2, they play amateur baseball together.

Episode 4's flashback started with Ted getting way over his head while playing baseball. His team's shortstop then came to him to ask what the problem was, it turned out to be Harvey himself.

His pep talk turned out to be helpful because later, in a bar after the game, Harvey celebrated the win with Ted and his brother Eddie over a glass of Macallan 25.

They also talked shop, ending with Harvey telling Ted that the mobster called Pelligrini, whom Ted has been trying to prosecute, was paying someone in his office.

Ted was horrified, but Harvey told him that Pelligrini wouldn't likely put Ted's life in danger because a lot of eyes were watching him, especially with Ted being the prosecutor in his case.

Their conversation also ended up in banter about who between them is the real Batman.

Is there another Havey Specter appearance in Suits LA beyond episode 4?

Episode 4 of the Suits spinoff has come and gone, and when episode 5 arrived last Sunday, March 23, 2025, Harvey Specter was nowhere to be seen. Some fans online have been wondering if that's it for Harvey in the spinoff, but according to Aaron Korsh, Macht's character's return in the spinoff was not a one-off. He's set for a three-episode arc in the new series.

He told TV Line in a February 23, 2025, article:

"Harvey will show up in the past, and then he show up in the past again, and then he shows up in the present."

Based on Korsh's statement, there are two more episodes that fans can expect to see Harvey Specter, one other flashback scene, and another where he appears in Ted Black's present-day timeline, possibly in New York.

Catch Gabriel Macht reprising his role in Suits LA, which is now streaming on Peacock, with new episodes arriving on NBC every Sunday evening and on Peacock on Mondays.

