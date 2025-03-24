Why Suits LA episode 5 didn’t feature Harvey Specter? Explained

Suits LA, NBC's Suits spinoff set on the West Coast premiered on the channel on February 23, 2025, and is now streaming on Peacock as well. The show brings a set of fresh cast and characters, including the new lead—Arrow star Stephen Amell, who will be playing the character of Ted Black.

But shortly after the release, Suits and Suits LA creator, Aaron Korsh told TV line that they worked on a storyline for Gabriel Macht's original Suits character, Harvey Specter, to guest star in the spinoff. He was in episode 4 in a flashback scene. However, Macht's Harvey Specter was nowhere to be seen in episode 5, likely because he doesn't fit the episode's storyline.

Episode 5 focused on Ted handling Lester's murder case in the present timeline, and the flashback storyline focused on his relationship with Samantha. Harvey isn't involved in both, but episode 4 is not likely the last time he will appear in the series.

Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter joined the Suits LA cast in episode 4 but not in episode 5

As confirmed in the Suits LA season 1 episode 4 trailer, Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter from the original Suits series settles into the spinoff's story. He appears in the flashback that shows Ted Black's life in New York some ten years ago when he was still working as a prosecutor. It was around when Ted was working the case against a mobster called Pellegrini.

In episode 4, Harvey appears during Ted's amateur baseball match. Ted is off his game, and Harvey, the shortstop on Ted's team, approaches to get him out of his head and win the game. In the next scene, they are in a bar celebrating the win and talking about the thing bothering Ted during the game. Eddie, Ted's brother, who was still alive at the time, is also with them.

When Ted orders two glasses of Guinness, Harvey stops him and asks the bartender to give them Macallan 25 instead. At the time, Ted is working as a US attorney while Harvey is working in the District Attorney's office, and he tells Ted something about his Pellegrini case that alarms Ted.

According to Harvey's connections in the DA, Pellegrini has someone working in Ted's office, explaining how the mobster knew about his key witness. However, the interaction at the bar in last week's episode is the last time audiences saw Harvey Specter, so far, at least.

He is not in episode 5, and while there is no official reason or explanation, it's likely because his character doesn't fit into the episode's narrative. Lester's murder case is the main plot point in episode 5, which doesn't involve Harvey. Meanwhile, the flashback focuses on Ted Black's relationship with Samantha, not his RICO case, and his previous love life doesn't involve Harvey as well.

Will Harvey Specter return for more episodes in Suits LA?

With Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter noticeably missing in this week's Suits LA season 1 episode 5, fans are understandably questioning if it's the only time he will appear in the spinoff. The show's creator, Aaron Korsh, who had initially teased Macht's appearance in the spinoff, also teased that he will be appearing at least three times.

In a TV line feature on the spinoff's release day, February 23, 2025, Korsh said this about Macht's guest appearance in Suits LA:

"Episode 2 introduces the concept, explicitly, that Harvey and Ted were friends, and that Kevin knew Harvey, also. And then Harvey will show up in the past, and then he shows up in the past again, and then he shows up in the present."

So far, Harvey Specter appears in one episode of the spinoff, and based on Korsh's statement, he's set to appear in at least another one. It also confirms that besides the flashback, Harvey Specter will be part of the spinoff's present-day timeline in the coming episodes.

Catch Gabriel Macht's cameo as Harvey Specter in Suits LA, which is now streaming on Peacock.

