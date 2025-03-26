“Don’t waste your time”: Fans believe Suits LA fails to deliver, even with Harvey Specter’s comeback

As teased in the Suits LA season 1 episode 4 preview, Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter from the original series made a cameo on the March 16 episode of the show, titled Batman Returns. Harvey slid into the flashback storyline of the spinoff as Stephen Amell's friend from New York and amateur baseball teammate.

However, fans on social media have strong opinions about Suits LA, which debuted on February 23, 2025. An X user pointed out that bringing Harvey Specter back won't save the show.

"It pains me to say this, but I don't recommend anyone watch #SuitsLA, even with Harvey back. Sure, Gabriel makes it better—Harvey Specter would make anything better—but the show is still barely watchable even with him in it. Don't waste your time," they commented.

Other netizens agreed that Gabriel Macht's cameo on the spinoff is not enough to make them like or even watch the new series.

"As a huge Suits fan I never thought I would be this disappointed by Suits LA but I can't even bear to watch it, as you said the only redeemable thing is Gabriel and even then it's a stretch to say it's bearable," an X user said.

"I wanted to like #SuitsLA. I did. I promise. I gave it 4 episodes (I was gonna quit after 3, but heard THE Harvey THE Specter was gonna be in episode 4 so I gave it one more week). Yikes! Not even Batman could save this show, I'm sorry," another commented.

"Is anyone enjoying Suits LA? I've tried, but it's not the same without Luis, Harvey, Donna, and Mike. Sorry, but bringing Harvey back in a few episodes won't cut it," a user posted.

However, there were some commenters who appreciated the OG Suits cast's cameo in the spinoff, despite not being fans of the show itself.

"...checking out Suits LA because I adore and love the original Suits series, but there is an element missing. I don't know if it's Stephen Amell's acting or it's the main character's boring plot. Yeah, appreciate Harvey's cameo & soon Louis Litt's guesting. It's not just the same," a user posted on X.

"Suits LA makes no sense as a show. The plot is a mess but at least they brought Harvey so let's see where it goes," another commented.

Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter cameo in Suits LA season 1 episode 4

In Suits LA's episode 4, titled Batman Returns, which premiered on NBC on March 16, 2025, Gabriel Macht reprises his role as Harvey Specter. However, he is not in the present timeline of the spinoff, which is based in Los Angeles. Instead, he appears in a flashback storyline.

In the episode, Harvey plays the shortstop in Stephen Amell's Ted Black's amateur baseball team. He gets Ted's mind out of the gutter when he is off his game, and they later celebrate the win with a glass of Macallan 25 at Harvey's insistence. Harvey also warns Ted that someone in his office was being paid by the mobster he was trying to prosecute.

The baseball game and the bar scene are the only appearances Gabriel Macht has in the episode. However, it's likely that he will return in future episodes of the spinoff.

Suits and Suits LA creator Aaron Korsh told TV Line in an interview released on February 23, 2025:

"Episode 2 introduces the concept, explicitly, that Harvey and Ted were friends, and that Kevin knew Harvey, also. And then Harvey will show up in the past, and then he'll show up in the past again, and then he shows up in the present."

Catch Harvey Specter's return in Suits LA, which is now streaming on Peacock.

