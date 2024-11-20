Gabriel Macht's net worth explored as the actor is set to return in a recurring role for Suits spinoff

Gabriel Macht, best known for portraying Harvey Specter in the hit legal drama Suits, is making his much-anticipated return to the franchise. Macht will reprise his role in the upcoming NBC spinoff, Suits: L.A.

The actor, according to Celebrity Net Worth, has a net worth of $8 million. He will appear in three episodes of Suits: L.A. His involvement is considered a significant boost for the spinoff series, which premieres on February 23, 2024.

Gabriel Macht's last on-screen appearance was in 2019 when he reprised his role as Harvey Specter in Suits spinoff Pearson. Since then, he has stayed out of acting, focusing on endorsements and family life in the UK.

Gabriel Macht's return to the Suits

Gabriel Macht has built an impressive career in television and film. Born on January 22, 1972, in New York City, Macht began acting at the age of eight. He earned a Young Artist Award nomination for his role in Why Would I Lie? Since then, he has starred in numerous films, including The Spirit, Middle Men, and Whiteout.

On television, his portrayal of Harvey Specter in Suits earned him widespread acclaim over nine seasons, running from 2011 to 2019.

Gabriel Macht's $8 million net worth is a combined figure with his wife, actress Jacinda Barrett. The couple has been married since 2004 and has two children. Barrett, who also appeared in Suits, has had notable roles in Bloodline and The Last Kiss.

Gabriel Macht's return to the Suits universe comes on the heels of the original series’ resurgence in popularity due to streaming on Netflix.

The spinoff focuses on Ted Black, portrayed by Stephen Amell, a former prosecutor turned high-profile Los Angeles lawyer.

A short Instagram teaser revealed Gabriel Macht's character helping "an old friend in need," a nod to the shared professional backgrounds of Harvey Specter and Ted Black. Macht’s appearance aligns with creator Aaron Korsh’s vision for continuity between the original series and the spinoff.

Suits: L.A. centers on Ted Black and his attempts to save his struggling firm while juggling personal and professional challenges. The series delves into events from Ted's past that led him to reinvent his career.

Alongside Stephen Amell, the cast includes Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, and Bryan Greenberg. Aaron Korsh serves as writer and executive producer, joined by a team of veteran producers from the Suits franchise. The series is set to premiere on February 23, 2024, and is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Since concluding his role in Suits, Macht relocated to the UK and has kept a low profile. His recent activities include a cast reunion at the 2023 Golden Globes and a T-Mobile commercial with Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams. Macht’s return to Suits: L.A. has reignited excitement among fans who are eager to see the beloved Harvey Specter back in action.

