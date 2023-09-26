Charles Barkley once played moral police on TV series 'Suits' after Harvey Specter asked him to use Michael Jordan to steal clients

Charles Barkley once appeared in the hit TV drama "Suits." Barkley is one of the most entertaining sports personalities and has a knack for saying the funniest things at the most random moments. However, he was trusted to stick to the script as he rebuffed Harvey Specter's unethical proposal.

The scene shows Barkley sitting with Specter — who is playing his lawyer. Barkley was asked to use his connections to some of the biggest names in NBA history to help Specter steal some of his rival's clients.

Specter asks for Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson to be brought on board as he gets desperate to win a rivalry and turns to an unethical approach in search of an edge.

Barkley refuses to get involved in the inner workings of a law firm dispute. He eventually gets up and walks off stage, dropping his best line of the scene as he exits the camera:

"Leave a big tip people. Think I'm paying for the meal," Barkley said.

Suits is still wildly popular despite the show wrapping up and being out of production for many years. Barkley's cameo in the show was a perfect tie-in to a basketball storyline that had been running under the surface since episode one of the show.

A look at Charles Barkley's acting career

He may not be known for his acting ability, but Charles Barkley has donned roles in many movies and TV shows over the years. In the '90s, Barkley was cast in Hot Shots, Space Jam, He Got Game, and more recently, in the hit Adam Sandler movie Hustle.

However, Barkley has also made some appearances on TV sitcoms over the years, too. The former Phoenix Suns star has appeared on The Bernie Mac Show, Modern Family, Suits, Thunderstruck, The Simpsons, and even We Bear Bears, among others.

Of course, Charles Barkley has also played a role on TNT's post-game show alongside Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson. As such, it's safe to say that Barkley has found some level of success on television screens since calling time on his NBA career. Nevertheless, a feature-length movie is likely something fans would love to see.