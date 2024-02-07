Who is Gabriel Macht in Suits series? Details explored

Suits, a legal drama television show chronicling the lives of a group of lawyers was first aired on USA Network on June 23, 2011.

At the time of its release, the show had generated quite a buzz. According to the show's Wikipedia page, the premiere episode had garnered approximately 4.64 million views. The first season finale episode on the other hand had garnered 3.47 million views on an average.

All through its nine-season run the show had been highly popular amongst the masses. With its inclusion on popular OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, the show reached new heights of popularity.

The show featured some extremely talented actors who shot to immediate fame after the show's release. A prominent name among them is of actor Gabriel Macht who played Harvey Reginald Specter, one of New York City's top litigators.

What role did Gabriel Macht play in Suits?

Gabriel Macht played the role of Harvey Specter in Suits. He grew up in Riverside, New York. He is one of New York City's top litigators. He also received a promotion as a senior partner at Pearson Hardman, a prestigious law firm in New York.

During his time as a corporate attorney, Specter was known by various nicknames such as "The Best Closer in the City" and "The Man in the Million-Dollar Suit."

When he was promoted as a partner at Pearson Hardman, he hired Mike Ross as his associate and worked alongside him to solve cases and win lawsuits.

What has Gabriel Macht been doing since Suits ended?

The last episode of Suits Season 9 aired on September 25, 2019. Since then, audiences have always been curious about the activities of the actors involved. People are often curious about Gabriel Macht's complete disappearance from the limelight since the show ended.

Macht, who played one of the most prominent characters in the show, hasn't been associated with any project since 2019. After the show ended the actor was part of a Suits spin-off show. However, that too had gotten canceled after one season in the same year.

Despite not being part of any project Macht keeps his 3 million Instagram followers updated about his whereabouts.

In October 2020, Macht did an interview for Make The Jump Podcast in which he spoke about various things. This includes "taking risks, stepping up, getting in touch with what makes ‘you’ you, how to build and maintain creativity, strength, endurance in life and what success may look like."

He also occasionally posts about social causes he believes in and urges his followers to do the same. In July 2023, during the SAG-AFTRA strikes the actor had written on Instagram:

"As Harvey Specter once said, "I don't play the odds, I play the man. I’ll take ‘that’ from him…."

He continues:

"I stand in solidarity with my actors union, SAG/AFTRA and the writers union, WGA, to demand a fair share of the rewards for those who put in long hours and sacrifice their personal lives to create the content we ALL love.

"The issue of inequality in the entertainment industry means we must ‘Play the Man’ and support the creators and demand us, storytellers, receive fair compensation. It’s irresponsible to allow the few to benefit at the expense of the many."

He also periodically speaks about his time on Suits and promotes it on his Instagram handle. He recently attended the Golden Globes where he reunited with his castmates from the show as they presented an award.

Uploading a series of photos and a video from the event the actor wrote on Instagram:

"Last night’s #GoldenGlobes gave us the #Suits reunion we’ve all been waiting for!"

With Gabriel Macht's brief appearance at the Golden Globes, the audiences are hopeful about seeing him on screen again. However, there has not been any official confirmation about the same.

