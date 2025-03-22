Is David Costabile returning as Daniel Hardman in Suits LA? Explained

Suits LA is getting another crossover with the original Suits series. One of the OG cast members is expected to appear as a guest in the new version. In a March 20, 2025 article by Variety, which was marked "EXCLUSIVE," the outlet reported that David Costabile will be joining the recently-launched NBC legal drama set on the West Coast.

David Costabile is set to reprise his role as Daniel Hardman from the Suits series in Suits LA, a character he played for 16 episodes in seasons 2, 4, 5, and 8. He will be the third of the original Suits cast members to appear in the spinoff, joining Gabriel Macht and Rick Hoffman.

Costabile's Daniel Hardman character was one of the villains in the original series. Outside of the Suits universe, David Costabile has starred in a number of TV shows, including Billions, Breaking Bad, and The Wire.

David Costabile's Daniel Hardman will join the Suits LA cast, but how long the wait will be, remains unknown

Per Variety, David Costabile has been confirmed as the latest Suits alum to join the Stephen Amell-led spinoff series, Suits LA. He's the third one from the OG cast to reprise their roles in the spinoff, with the first one to be announced was Gabriel Macht, who playee Harvey Specter in Suits. Macht has already made his debut in the spinoff series in episode 4, titled Batman Returns, in a flashback scene.

The second one confirmed to guest star in the new show was Rick Hoffman, who is set to return as Louis Litt. But unlike Macht, his episode appearance hasn't aired yet. However, according to Deadline's March 5, 2025, article, he is set to appear in one episode this season. Meanwhile, the outlet reported that Macht will be in three episodes in season 1 of the new show.

As for David Costabile's return as Daniel Hardman, what episode he will be in, remains a mystery. Moreover, there are no further details as to how many episodes he will be appearing in or his role in the storyline. That said, his villain arc from the original series can bring some complications for Amell's Ted Black.

Everything to know about Daniel Hardman from the original Suits series ahead of his Suits LA appearance

While there are no details about Costabile's return as Daniel Hardman in Suits LA, he's expected to bring some spice into the West Coast's storyline, given his backstory in the original Suits series. Hardman was introduced in the original Suits in its second season and was part of the regular cast members.

He was once a partner at Pearson Hardman. But when he was found embezzling money, Harvey and Jessica Pearson (played by Gina Tores) forced him out of the New York-based law firm. Even worse, the money he initially claimed was to help his dying wife, was actually to finance his affair.

Daniel Hardman appeared as a recurring cast in several more episodes in seasons 4, 5, and 8, becoming the recurring villain in the show. He would return to antagonize Jessica and Harvey, frequently overstepping ethical and legal guidelines in his quest to exact revenge and in trying to take over the firm he had once lost.

Watch Suits LA streaming on Peacock, with new episodes airing on NBC every Sunday evening, at 9:00 pm ET before arriving on Peacock the very next day.

